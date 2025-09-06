England vs Andorra: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
As a result, England are in total control of Group K and will be aiming to take another big step towards confirming their place at the World Cup next summer.
That said, Tuchel will be expected to ensure England return to winning ways against an Andorra side that has made a terrible start to qualification.
Without a single point after four games, Andorra sit bottom of the table with no goals scored and a minus eight goal difference.
Date, kick-off time and venue
England vs Andorra is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off tonight, on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
The match will take place at Villa Park.
Where to watch England vs Andorra
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV. Coverage starts at 4pm BST on ITV1 ahead of a 5pm kick-off.
Live stream: ITVX will offer a live stream service.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith and Simon Collings at the ground!
England vs Andorra team news
For one reason or another, Thomas Tuchel is without as many as 11 players from the last squad. Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill are all sidelined through injury.
Back in the squad: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
England vs Andorra prediction
Thomas Tuchel will know the tougher test is against Serbia next week. That said, he will have a lot to answer for if the Three Lions fail beat Andorra, and in convincing fashion.
Despite Tuchel being without number of big names, England should win this comfortably, extending their perfect record in qualification under the German tactician.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
England’s victory over Andorra in June kept up their 100 per cent winning record in this fixture. Though it was the first time the Three Lions had failed to score at least two goals against this opposition.
Harry Kane scored England’s winner against Andorra in June
England vs Andorra match odds
