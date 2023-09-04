England vs Argentina: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

No doubt, some Red Rose supporters will hold out hope that an opening weekend victory in Marseille will spur England on to great things however most cannot be blamed for viewing such a belief as dangerously optimistic.

Warm-up defeats to Wales, Ireland and, for the first time ever, Fiji have added to off-field issues and a nagging sense that Borthwick’s team is simply not prepared to mix it with the world’s best at this tournament.

Argentina, the perennial World Cup dark horses, have July’s victory over Australia to give them confidence of topping Pool D along with a narrow defeat to defending champions South Africa. However, they were also freely dismantled by New Zealand.

Coach Michael Cheika has ambitions of at least matching the Pumas’ best-ever runs at the World Cup, which carried them to the semi-finals in 2007 and 2015.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Argentina takes place on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 8pm BST.

The Stade Velodrome in Marseille will host.

Where to watch England vs Argentina

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans will be able to watch a free live stream via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Nick Purewal at the ground to provide expert analysis.

England vs Argentina team news

Borthwick is without captain Owen Farrell and No8 Billy Vunipola due to suspensions having already seen Anthony Watson and Jack van Poortvliet ruled out through injury.

There have been doubts over Elliot Daly, Tom Curry, George Martin and Kyle Sinckler but England are confident they will have a fully-fit squad come Saturday.

Argentina look to be injury free as they head to Marseille, with Leicester hooker Julian Montoya expected to have a big World Cup.

England vs Argentina line-ups

Both teams will confirm their line-ups closer to kick-off.

England vs Argentina prediction

The Pumas are perhaps the worst type of opponent for England to play in their World Cup opener. Talented, dogged and determined, it will be interesting to see if the Red Rose can lift themselves out of the doldrums.

Even if they can, they may struggle nonetheless and Argentina could prove too ruthless as they seek a statement victory.

Argentina to win, by over 10 points.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The South Americans were victorious in these teams’ Autumn Test at Twickenham last year, to help avenge their defeat in the 2019 World Cup group stage that ultimately led to their early exit.

England wins: 19

Argentina wins: 5

Draws: 1

England vs Argentina latest odds

England: Evens

Argentina: 10/11

Draw: 17/1