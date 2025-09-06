England vs Australia LIVE: Women’s Rugby World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
The Red Roses close out their Women’s Rugby World Cup pool stage campaign today, hosting Australia at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton. Despite romping to two bruising victories in earlier outings against the United States and Samoa, won by an aggregate score of 161-10, the top spot is not yet guaranteed for the hosts. England will progress no matter what, but Australia could still pip them to first place with a win today.
Source link