England vs Chile LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

England’s Marcus Smith experiment

The Owen Farrell-Marcus Smith combination has never been a particularly popular one among England fans, with the prevailing opinion having long since been that they cannot operate effectively together.

So it will be very intriguing this afternoon to see how this new version of the partnership works, with coaches having been impressed with how quickly natural fly-half Smith has learned a new position at full-back.

“Marcus has trained there a fair bit and been really impressive, he really has,” said attack coach Richard Wigglesworth this week.

“It’s definitely something that you look at more and more because of his attitude to it and how positive he is with it, and then how he’s performed on the training field as well.

“I think he has been really smart with how he has done it. He wants the ball, he is desperate to get his hands on the ball, but he’s been really smart with where he positions himself and how he gets on the ball and he hasn’t tried to play like a fly-half out wide.

“He could have been a bit lost having not played there much but he is not. He worked out the best places for him to get the ball to have a positive impact on the team. I’ve been really impressed with him.”