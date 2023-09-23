England vs Chile LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

England’s Marcus Smith experiment
The Owen Farrell-Marcus Smith combination has never been a particularly popular one among England fans, with the prevailing opinion having long since been that they cannot operate effectively together.
So it will be very intriguing this afternoon to see how this new version of the partnership works, with coaches having been impressed with how quickly natural fly-half Smith has learned a new position at full-back.
“Marcus has trained there a fair bit and been really impressive, he really has,” said attack coach Richard Wigglesworth this week.
“It’s definitely something that you look at more and more because of his attitude to it and how positive he is with it, and then how he’s performed on the training field as well.
“I think he has been really smart with how he has done it. He wants the ball, he is desperate to get his hands on the ball, but he’s been really smart with where he positions himself and how he gets on the ball and he hasn’t tried to play like a fly-half out wide.
“He could have been a bit lost having not played there much but he is not. He worked out the best places for him to get the ball to have a positive impact on the team. I’ve been really impressed with him.”
Quite a unique-looking stadium from the outside, the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Seems like there is plenty of support for Chile in Lille this afternoon.
England players with a point to prove
Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Max Malins
Bristol’s new signing must rank among the unluckiest of England men so far at this tournament.
So vital to the cause in the Six Nations, so far here he has been overhauled by Elliot Daly and Jonny May on the wings.
Malins has it all, and will be out to prove it all over again today.
England players with a point to prove
Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Jack Willis
The former Wasps flanker won France’s Top 14 with Toulouse last term — the hardest league in world rugby.
Willis is durable, powerful, aggressive and talented, and his World Cup bow is arguably overdue.
He will be out to make that point abundantly clear to Steve Borthwick through gritty ball-carrying and breakdown acumen.
England players with a point to prove
Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal looks at three England players with a point to prove in Lille today…
Theo Dan
The 22-year-old Saracen is a livewire attacking threat with ball in hand and boasts breakdown power.
But the hooker must nail down his set-piece work to establish himself further as Jamie George’s understudy.
Dan appears to have edged ahead of Jack Walker for the role of deputising for George, and a big showing here would tie that up.
The fans are already out in force on a sunny Saturday afternoon outside the Stade Pierre-Mauroy – AKA the Decathlon Arena, the 50,186-capacity home of Ligue 1 football side Lille OSC.
A carnival atmosphere building nicely with just under two hours to go until kick-off in Pool D.
England vs Chile prediction
England have been dogged in their opening two wins, though a match against Chile appears to be the perfect opportunity for attacking flair to come to the fore.
There has been a strong reliance on a kicking game so far in the tournament, but Steve Borthwick’s side must show they can do more than just grind opponents down. More excitement with ball in hand is needed today.
Even with all the changes, England should have more than enough to ease to a comprehensive bonus-point win, and those coming into the side will be keen to make an impression in Lille.
Marcus Smith will add a bit more unpredictability as he starts as an auxiliary playmaker at full-back, while there will be plenty of focus on Owen Farrell to see if he can match the performances produced in his absence by George Ford.
Chile started well against both Japan and Samoa, but the gulf in class eventually told and more of the same can be expected here. England will likely be made to work hard in the early stages, but they should then be pulling away in comprehensive fashion.
England to win, by 40 points.
England vs Chile lineups
England XV: Smith; Arundell, Daly, Lawrence, Malins; Farrell (c), Care; Rodd, Dan, Sinckler; Ribbans, Martin; Ludlam, Willis, Vunipola
Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Youngs, Ford, Marchant
Chile XV: Urroz; Game, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Velarde; Fernandez, Videla; Lues, Bohme, Dittus; C Saavedra, Eissmann; Sigren (c), Silva, Escobar
Replacements: Dussaillant, Lastra, Gurruchaga, Huete, Orchard, Martinez, Carvallo, Ayarza
Chile team news
Chile have made nine changes of their own from the 43-10 drubbing by Samoa in Bordeaux last weekend.
It’s a first senior international start for ex-Sevens player Benjamin Videla at scrum-half, with Francisco Urroz drafted in at full-back and Franco Velarde and Cristobal Game on the wings.
Salvador Lues and Augusto Bohme come into the front row, with Javier Eissmann getting the nod at lock alongside Clemente Saavedra.
Ignacio Silva and Alfonso Escobar join the back row, where they pack down alongside captain Martin Sigren, who plays his club rugby in England’s second-tier with Doncaster Knights.
England team news
12 changes in total from Steve Borthwick today, with only tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler, versatile back Elliot Daly and back-rower Lewis Ludlam retaining their starting berths after the somewhat laboured 34-12 win over Japan in Nice last weekend.
As mentioned, it’s captain Owen Farrell back at No10 after suspension and Marcus Smith operating as a secondary playmaker from 15. It will be fascinating to see how that particular experiment works out this afternoon.
Henry Arundell gets a chance to shine on the wing opposite Max Malins, with Daly partnering Ollie Lawrence in the centres and Danny Care preferred to fellow veteran Ben Youngs to deputise for Alex Mitchell at scrum-half.
Young Saracen Theo Dan is at hooker either side of Sinckler and Bevan Rodd, with David Ribbans and George Martin the lock pairing.
Billy Vunipola makes a first start after his own suspension at No 8 having come off the bench against Japan, with Ludlam and Jack Willis on the flanks.
There’s a strong bench featuring Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant, WIll Stuart and Jack Walker.
Source link