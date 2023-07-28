England vs Denmark LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The Lionesses this morning continue their Women’s World Cup campaign looking for improvement. While Sarina Wiegman’s side did at least record a win during their opener against Haiti, few would agree that the European champions were their absolute best. Still, as they have shown before, there is certainly much more to come from this team.

The Danes offer, on paper at least, a much sterner test. Former Chelsea star Pernille Harder could cause major problems and the winner of this tie is likely to top Group D. Still, England are favourites in Sydney and Denmark boss Lars Sondergaard has told his team to relish their tag as underdogs.

A big win would be a major statement for Wiegman as her side look to really get their World Cup journey up and running. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog with Simon Collings providing expert analysis from the ground!