England vs Fiji: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

E ngland will finalise their preparations for the Rugby World Cup with a Summer Nations Series clash against Fiji on Saturday.

It has been far from a perfect send-off to France for the Red Rose, who have lost Owen Farrell to a four-game ban ahead of the tournament.

Defeats to Wales and Ireland have exposed a lack of discipline in Steve Borthwick’s ranks and Billy Vunipola’s dismissal in Dublin last time out has also left England in the mire.

However, Borthwick is not short of options in his squad and the clash with Fiji gives the likes of Marcus Smith and Ben Earl the chance to shine.

Fiji, ahead of facing Wales and Australia in their World Cup pool, were beaten in France last weekend after defeating Tonga, Samoa and Japan in their warm-ups.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Fiji takes place at 3.15pm BST on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Twickenham will host the fixture.

Where to watch England vs Fiji

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Nick Purewal at the ground to provide expert analysis.

England vs Fiji team news

Smith and George Ford will compete in training this week to replace Farrell at fly-half.

Vunipola’s replacement at No8 must also be found with Earl, Lewis Ludlam and Tom Curry the likely candidates.

Fiji made the surprise call to leave out Racing 92 fly-half Ben Volavola from their World Cup squad. Northampton duo Sam Matavesi and Temo Mayanavanua are among their Premiership representatives.

England vs Fiji line-ups

Both teams will confirm their line-ups closer to kick-off.

England vs Fiji prediction

This is it for England, the last chance to show they can make a decent fist of the upcoming World Cup before it begins.

Fiji are arguably the most impressive they’ve ever been and will take heart from a solid performance against a vulnerable top-tier side, with the chances of a thumping win for the home team remote.

Still, there is enough quality in the Red Rose ranks to secure the victory with minds hopefully being focused this week by the off-pitch issues.

England to win narrowly

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England have won all seven of their encounters with Fiji, the latest coming in a 2016 Test.

England vs Fiji latest odds

England win – 1/6

Draw – 22/1

Fiji win – 4/1