England vs Fiji LIVE! Rugby World Cup warm-up match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

The final of England’s Rugby World Cup warm-up games could not have more hinging on it. Defeats in two of their three preparation matches so far, plus off-field problems including injuries and suspensions, have piled the pressure on the Red Rose.

Before the tournament gets underway in just a fortnight’s time, Steve Borthwick’s men have one last chance to build some confidence in themselves and among supporters that they can put together a title run in France. That comes against Fiji at Twickenham today.

The Pacific islanders have put together a strong squad for the World Cup and are no team to be taken lightly these days, despite having lost every one of their matches with England previously. They know a victory in west London will send a big message to their Pool C rivals. Follow England vs Fiji LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Nick Purewal at Twickenham!