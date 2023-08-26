England vs Fiji LIVE! Rugby World Cup warm-up match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

The final of England’s Rugby World Cup warm-up games could not have more hinging on it. Defeats in two of their three preparation matches so far, plus off-field problems including injuries and suspensions, have piled the pressure on the Red Rose.
Before the tournament gets underway in just a fortnight’s time, Steve Borthwick’s men have one last chance to build some confidence in themselves and among supporters that they can put together a title run in France. That comes against Fiji at Twickenham today.
The Pacific islanders have put together a strong squad for the World Cup and are no team to be taken lightly these days, despite having lost every one of their matches with England previously. They know a victory in west London will send a big message to their Pool C rivals. Follow England vs Fiji LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Nick Purewal at Twickenham!
Live updates
England vs Fiji: KICK-OFF!
Time for the second half at Twickenham as both teams begin a valuable final 40 minutes of game time before they step out at the Rugby World Cup.
No changes for either team!
Plenty more to show for England
It’s important not to underrate Fiji by dismissing England’s difficulties as purely down to their own long-known struggles.
But Steve Borthwick’s side lost control after taking a good early lead and failed to convert a vital chance to score late in that half.
Fiji look for a clinical edge
The Pacific islanders have shown they will be no pushover at next month’s World Cup, now they need to show they have the ruthlessness to beat a wilting England side for the first time.
Nick Purewal at Twickenham
England are lucky to take an 8-3 lead into half-time, there’s no more to it than that. The final five minutes of the first-half was England throwing the kitchen sink at Fiji in the shape of repeated driven lineouts.
Fiji lost Saracens prop Eroni Mawi to the sin-bin – but on the very next maul, the visitors turned England over, with 14 men. Finally England have a backline try through May, but Borthwick’s men are still way short here.
Half time!
Fiji punt the ball into touch from the scrum deep in their own half and that’s the break!
England 8-3 Fiji: 40 mins
A penalty kick to the corner continues England’s push for a try to cap this half.
Again, the maul is all England but the ball fails to pop out and Fiji win the penalty!
England 8-3 Fiji: 39 mins
A bit better from England as they force their way up the pitch with a pair of advantages that go unused.
A kick for the corner earns a lineout within reach of the try line. The Red Rose are pushing their opponents back with advantage won in the maul!
They play in wide for Max Malins… he’s forced into touch as he dives in!
Eron Mawi into the sin bin as the play is pulled back.
Nick Purewal at Twickenham
England are handed a major reprieve as Waisea Nayacalevu goes under the posts only for the score to be chalked off for a forward pass. Selesitino Ravutaumada stepped in and around two would-be England defenders before sending his captain home.
Replays showed a forward pass though, and the try was ruled out. A lucky escape for England, who have been quiet and sloppy since that try from May.
England 8-3 Fiji: 35 mins
It doesn’t take long for Fiji to come again… Semi Radradra flattens Max Malins with a line break and they’re within the 20m line.
Viliame Mata edges through the line but fumbles and the attack ends.
England 8-3 Fiji: 32 mins
That is a warning sign for England, who ultimately benefit from an unforced error to keep their lead.
Fiji have been strong in pushing for the extra metre or two when carrying the ball into tackles and have penned England in rather well.
From the scrum however, George Ford kicks long and deep to earn some respite.
