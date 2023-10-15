England vs Fiji LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The penultimate Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash will see England pursue swift revenge over Fiji in Marseille this afternoon. A last-four blockbuster against either France or South Africa will await today’s winners next weekend, with the hosts and defending champions set to collide in a monster showdown in Paris later on tonight after Argentina and New Zealand overcame Wales and Ireland respectively on Saturday.
England will be keen to avoid making it a hat-trick of Northern Hemisphere favourites crashing out in the first knockout round after watching their Six Nations rivals fall in back-to-back contests. Steve Borthwick has made some bold selection calls after his side answered their considerable critics with a 100 per cent group campaign to top Pool D, with captain Owen Farrell moving back to fly-half and Marcus Smith starting at full-back as Elliot Daly also returns following an alarming display against Samoa last weekend.
Fiji recorded their first ever win over England in a warm-up encounter at Twickenham back in August and 10 of those starters are retained here, with the Pacific Islanders hoping to shake off their shock loss to Portugal that saw them end up scraping through with a crucial losing bonus point as they contest a first World Cup quarter-final since 2007. Follow England vs Fiji live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome.
44 mins: Fiji are caught with their hands in the ruck after more England pressure and Farrell opts to kick for touch rather than take another shot at goal.
It’s drilled to the corner and here comes the rolling maul…
42 mins: Some strong early carrying from Lawes in the second half, but England are turned over and Fiji will attempt to set up their own attacking platform.
Possession is changing hands fast early in this second period, with the full-throttle pace quickly restored.
Back underway in Marseille!
England looking to put this game to bed and seal their World Cup semi-final spot.
Ominous signs for Fiji…
Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome
England in control at half-time, leading 21-10 and already at the stage of picking off risky Fiji attacks.
Unless Fiji sharpen up their approach, then England will win this game at a canter.
Two good tries for Tuilagi and Marchant, three hard-won penalties from Farrell. Borthwick will be delighted.
Half-time
39 mins: Fiji are threatening before the interval, but England are doggedly hunting those breakdown turnover penalties.
This time Saracens pair Itoje and Earl combine to shut the door.
England’s defence has been brilliant and they are matching Fiji’s physicality all over the park.
Impressive stuff from the Red Rose men.
PENALTY! England 21-10 Fiji | Owen Farrell 38′
38 mins: Superb Mata try aside, England have defended very well indeed in this first half.
Some excellent counter-rucking earns another breakdown penalty that is drilled through the posts by Farrell.
England’s lead up to 11 points with half-time quickly approaching in Marseille.
34 mins: Smith has returned for England after having his nose fixed and undergoing a HIA, while Habosi is also back for Fiji after his yellow card.
Blood replacement Lawrence back to the bench.
Fiji also made a change at tighthead earlier in the half, with Mesake Doge on for Luke Tagi.
Huge double hits on Itoje and Lawes provide a thumping reminder of the formidable Fiji physicality.
PENALTY! England 18-10 Fiji | Owen Farrell 34′
32 mins: No quiet moments in this fast and frantic first half as Fiji concede another cheap penalty that is fired over by Farrell.
England stretch their lead back out to eight, 18-10.
