England vs Fiji LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The penultimate Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash will see England pursue swift revenge over Fiji in Marseille this afternoon. A last-four blockbuster against either France or South Africa will await today’s winners next weekend, with the hosts and defending champions set to collide in a monster showdown in Paris later on tonight after Argentina and New Zealand overcame Wales and Ireland respectively on Saturday.

England will be keen to avoid making it a hat-trick of Northern Hemisphere favourites crashing out in the first knockout round after watching their Six Nations rivals fall in back-to-back contests. Steve Borthwick has made some bold selection calls after his side answered their considerable critics with a 100 per cent group campaign to top Pool D, with captain Owen Farrell moving back to fly-half and Marcus Smith starting at full-back as Elliot Daly also returns following an alarming display against Samoa last weekend.


