England vs Fiji LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The penultimate Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash will see England pursue swift revenge over Fiji in Marseille this afternoon. A last-four blockbuster against either France or South Africa will await today’s winners next weekend, with the hosts and defending champions set to collide in a monster showdown in Paris later on tonight after Argentina and New Zealand overcame Wales and Ireland respectively on Saturday.

England will be keen to avoid making it a hat-trick of Northern Hemisphere favourites crashing out in the first knockout round after watching their Six Nations rivals fall in back-to-back contests. Steve Borthwick has made some bold selection calls after his side answered their considerable critics with a 100 per cent group campaign to top Pool D, with captain Owen Farrell moving back to fly-half and Marcus Smith starting at full-back as Elliot Daly also returns following an alarming display against Samoa last weekend.

Fiji recorded their first ever win over England in a warm-up encounter at Twickenham back in August and 10 of those starters are retained here, with the Pacific Islanders hoping to shake off their shock loss to Portugal that saw them end up scraping through with a crucial losing bonus point as they contest a first World Cup quarter-final since 2007. Follow England vs Fiji live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome.