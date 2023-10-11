England vs Fiji: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Few predicted the Pacific Islanders would reach the last eight of this tournament but their admirers certainly grew louder after an historic victory over the Red Rose at Twickenham in both teams’ final warm-up game for France.

Australia have since become Fiji’s biggest victims as they squeezed into the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years via a bonus-point defeat to Portugal.

England endured a nervy final outing of the pool stage themselves, only beating Samoa by a single point to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Defeat in Marseille would leave Steve Borthwick’s side contending with their fears turning into reality. It would mean a second major upset in this banana-skin fixture in a matter of weeks, and a third early exit from the last four World Cups.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Fiji takes place on Sunday October 15, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm BST.

The Stade Velodrome in Marseille will host the match.

Where to watch England vs Fiji

TV channel: In the UK, the game is available to watch live and free to air today in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game live on matchday with Standard Sport’s blog featuring expert analysis from Nick Purewal in Marseille.

England vs Fiji team news

Borthwick’s big decision ahead of this game is how, if at all, he will fit in Owen Farrell given George Ford’s superior displays at fly-half throughout the tournament.

Ford’s kicking has been superb and he was integral to the opening-round win over Argentina that set England on their way to topping Pool D.

Captain Farrell, by contrast, has been subpar after a suspension for the first two matches – as displayed by him timing out of a vital conversion against Samoa – and he will hope to again squeeze in at No12 with Ford set to keep the No10 spot.

There is also pressure for Freddie Steward to be taken off the wing, to allow Henry Arundell to try and repeat his five-try feat against Chile.

Fiji made six changes for the defeat to Portugal and will likely consider a fresh rejig to cut out the mistakes of that game.

England vs Fiji lineups

England vs Fiji referee

Mathieu Raynal of France leads a cosmopolitan line-up for the officiating in Marseille. Aussie Nic Berry and Frenchman Pierre Brousset will run the lines with Wales’ Ben Whitehouse on the TMO.

England vs Fiji prediction

Kicking could be the key to this game, with Fiji having felt the effects of star fly-half Caleb Muntz’s absence in their pretty middling efforts in front of the posts during the tournament.

Similarly, for England the decision over whether to go with Ford and/or Farrell could prove the deciding factor in whether Borthwick’s team sinks or swims in this game.

Fiji may have shocked the Red Rose in the build-up to this tournament but their handling of the opener against Argentina showed they are perhaps better suited to the big game, when the chips are down and doubters most vocal.

England to win, by five to ten points.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Red Rose’s perfect record in this fixture was ruined by a Twickenham defeat ahead of this World Cup.

England wins: 7

Fiji wins: 1

Draws: 0

England vs Fiji latest odds

England to qualify: 2/7

Fiji to qualify: 9/4