Topsy Ojo column: Tragedies have galvanised Fiji… they are a force to be reckoned with

F iji have suffered two awful tragedies at this Rugby World Cup, and my heart goes out to Josua Tuisova, Sam Matavesi and their families.

Tuisova’s son died after a long illness, while Matavesi’s father passed away this week. There can hardly have been a tougher two-week period for their team.

Emotionally, it can be extremely difficult to handle things like this, with your mind wandering to anywhere other than rugby. At the same time, such events can also galvanise a squad.

Fiji are one of the closest-knit squads at this competition. Most of the players are devout Christians, and they have spiritual and religious guidance from within the squad.

When Fiji describe themselves as brothers, it is very easy to believe that they do indeed hold that level of relationship. Events like these can sometimes give a group a higher purpose.

There can be no doubt that Fiji will take the field on Sunday thinking, ‘Let’s do this to honour those people, to do it in their memory’.

Tuisova’s decision to stay at the World Cup and miss his son’s funeral in Fiji tells you that they are going to use their grief as fuel to the fire.

Fiji will adopt the approach that the loved ones they have lost will be looking down on them, that they will be with them on the pitch. So, as they honour their families, so too will they go out to honour all the people back home.

Josua Tuisova’s son passed away during the World Cup / Getty Images

This approach will be incredibly difficult to navigate, but knowing what I have known and seen of Fiji, they will rally round, pray, then will come out all guns blazing.

England’s decision to start Marcus Smith at full-back is extremely bold; moving Owen Farrell back to fly-half is far more expected.

The George Ford-Farrell combination went well last week in the one-point win over Samoa, when England secured front-foot ball. England struggle to do that enough, however, and also Ford-Farrell upset the balance of the midfield defence.

Some of England’s defensive headaches last weekend came from first-phase attacks.

Test teams want to build momentum in the crucial first three phases of any attack, so if a future opponent is having issues there, that can be absolute gold in terms of analysis and particular preparation.

England know they will have to impose their game on Fiji to win this match.