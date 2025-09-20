England vs France LIVE: Women’s Rugby World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England face France for a place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. The Red Roses have swept aside every side in their path so far, and come up against their trickiest test yet, Les Bleues at Ashton Gate in Bristol this afternoon. John Mitchell’s team made light work of Scotland 40-8 in the quarter-finals, with Kelsey Clifford notching a brace, and Morwenna Talling, Abby Dow, Amy Cockayne, and Holly Aitchison all adding further scores. Aitchison was accurate off the tee, converting five of the six tries scored.