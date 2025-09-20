3
11
2
32
49
31
23
9
13
20
39
30
48
34
16
5
44
22
37
43
8
25
10
35
26
14
38
24
15
33
18
40
1
46
29
4
England vs France: Women’s Rugby World Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

England vs France: Women’s Rugby World Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

2025-09-20Last Updated: 2025-09-20
333 2 minutes read

England and France clash in the second semi-final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup today, with Canada awaiting in the showpiece.

They faced one another in a pre-tournament friendly, too, where John Mitchell’s side claimed a more convincing 40-6 win in Mont-de-Marsan.

France will push them all the way as they look to rain on the home favourites’ parade in front of a sold-out Ashton Gate.

Les Bleues, hoping to qualify for their first World Cup final, topped their pool with bonus-point victories over South Africa, Italy and Brazil before beating Ireland in an intense quarter-final, coming back from a 13-point deficit to progress.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs France is scheduled for a 3.30pm BST kick-off today on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

The match will take place at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Where to watch England vs France

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One. Coverage will begin at 2.45pm.

Live stream: Those with a TV license can also follow the contest live online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.


Source link

2025-09-20Last Updated: 2025-09-20
333 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Zidane says talk of Real Madrid return for Cristiano Ronaldo might be true

Zidane says talk of Real Madrid return for Cristiano Ronaldo might be true

2021-03-16
Man City crowned world champions after defeating Fluminense

Man City crowned world champions after defeating Fluminense

2023-12-22
Stuart Broad made the final Ashes Test all about him just when England needed focus

Stuart Broad made the final Ashes Test all about him just when England needed focus

2023-07-30
Chinese Grand Prix 2025: Date, start time, how to watch, weather forecast and sprint schedule

Chinese Grand Prix 2025: Date, start time, how to watch, weather forecast and sprint schedule

2025-03-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo