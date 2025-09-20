England vs France: Women’s Rugby World Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today
England and France clash in the second semi-final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup today, with Canada awaiting in the showpiece.
They faced one another in a pre-tournament friendly, too, where John Mitchell’s side claimed a more convincing 40-6 win in Mont-de-Marsan.
France will push them all the way as they look to rain on the home favourites’ parade in front of a sold-out Ashton Gate.
Les Bleues, hoping to qualify for their first World Cup final, topped their pool with bonus-point victories over South Africa, Italy and Brazil before beating Ireland in an intense quarter-final, coming back from a 13-point deficit to progress.
Date, kick-off time and venue
England vs France is scheduled for a 3.30pm BST kick-off today on Saturday, September 20, 2025.
The match will take place at Ashton Gate in Bristol.
Where to watch England vs France
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One. Coverage will begin at 2.45pm.
Live stream: Those with a TV license can also follow the contest live online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
England vs France team news
Fly-half Holly Aitchison impressed against Scotland in the quarter-final but drops to the bench here, with Zoe Harrison preferred.
Holly Aitchison has been dropped despite impressing in the quarter-final
Also dropped are forwards Helena Rowland and Kelsey Clifford, who were both on the scoresheet in the quarter-final.
Also suspended is co-captain Manae Feleu, who committed a dangerous tackle in the same game. Her younger sister, Teani, comes into the squad in her place.
Carla Arbez is in at No10 with Toulouse mainstay Lina Queyroi suffering from a concussion.
England vs France lineups
England XV: Kildunne, Dow, Jones, Heard, Breach; Harrison, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Talling, Ward, Aldcroft, Kabeya, Matthews.
Replacements: Atkin-Davies, Clifford, Bern, Galligan, Feaunati, Packer, Aitchison, Rowland.
France XV: Bourgeois, Grisez, Konde, Vernier, Menager; Arbez, Bourdon Sansus; Brosseau, Gerin, Bernadou, Fall Raclot, Ikahehegi, Escudero, Champon, Feleu
Replacements: Riffonneau, Deshaye, Khalfaoui, Maka, Okemba, Chambon, Tuy, Arbey
England vs France prediction
Recent results between England and France make for curious reading. The sides have met twice in recent months, with the Red Roses coming out on top both times, once by a one-point margin and once by 34.
Such a disparity between matches makes it tricky to predict a result, but one thing is certain – the onus is on England to win.
The Red Roses, considered clear favourites from day one, have made a mockery of this tournament thus far, reaching the semi-final stage with 248 points scored and just 25 conceded.
France will be their most challenging opposition so far, but it would be a surprise to see them prevent England from booking a ticket to Twickenham.
England to win, by 20 points.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The Red Roses have won their last 16 matches against Les Bleues, who last came out on top in this fixture in 2018.
England vs France match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
