30
5
9
39
32
43
23
34
14
2
8
38
10
18
11
1
4
22
49
33
24
44
13
46
31
16
3
29
20
26
35
40
25
15
37
48
England vs France: Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds

England vs France: Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds

2024-05-28Last Updated: 2024-05-28
335 1 minute read

Les Bleues, ranked third in the world and one place behind England, represent their biggest test on paper in a very difficult Group 3.

The Lionesses dropped points to Sweden in the spring before beating Republic of Ireland, leaving them trailing France, who notched back-to-back one-nil wins to open their campaign.


Source link

2024-05-28Last Updated: 2024-05-28
335 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Rugby World Cup 2023: How to watch every match for FREE on TV and online

Rugby World Cup 2023: How to watch every match for FREE on TV and online

2023-09-14
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023 UK time: F1 schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live on TV today

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023 UK time: F1 schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live on TV today

2023-07-30
Katarina Johnson-Thompson defies expectations to win heptathlon world title in nail-biting finish

Katarina Johnson-Thompson defies expectations to win heptathlon world title in nail-biting finish

2023-08-20
Harry Kane shirt number and debut confirmed as Bayern Munich announce £100m transfer

Harry Kane shirt number and debut confirmed as Bayern Munich announce £100m transfer

2023-08-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo