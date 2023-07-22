England vs Haiti live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup for FREE on TV in UK today?

Big things are expected of the Lionesses Down Under, although Sarina Wiegman’s side are not in perfect form of late and can count a number of key injuries against them.

A Group D kick-off against Haiti, who are ranked 53rd in the world, should still be something of a formality.

Nicolas Delepine’s side downed Senegal and Chile to reach their first-ever World Cup via the play-offs and will have a point to prove in Brisbane.

England have fallen at the semi-final hurdle in both of the last two tournaments and will hope to use their Euros success to drive them to glory in 2023.

Where to watch England vs Haiti

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live and for free on ITV1 with coverage starting at 9.30am BST before kick-off at 10.30am.

Live stream: The ITVX app will also stream the match for free.

Live blog: You can follow every kick via Standard Sport’s LIVE matchday blog, featuring Simon Collings reporting from Brisbane.