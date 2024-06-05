England vs Iceland: Euro 2024 warm-up friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, h2h, odds
England are back at Wembley for the final time before jetting off to Germany for Euro 2024, with Iceland next on the agenda.
The Three Lions boss will need to make huge decisions in the coming days. Southgate must whittle down the provisional 33-man squad he named late last month to a list of 26 players on Saturday June 8 for the tournament.
England are one of the favourites for the European Championship and it will be fascinating to see if they can finally deliver in what is expected to be Southgate’s final tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
England vs Iceland is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off time on Friday 7 June, 2024.
Wembley Stadium in London will host.
Where to watch England vs Iceland
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage on Channel Four. Coverage starts at 7pm.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Channel Four website or app, both of which are free with a subscription.
England vs Iceland team news
Southgate has already confirmed Ivan Toney will feature, although in what kind of capacity remains to be seen. With Harry Kane finishing the season at Bayern Munich carrying a slight back injury, Southgate’s priority is getting his captain up to speed.
Ivan Toney will play against Iceland – but England’s priority is getting Harry Kane fully fit
Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones may all be available, along with Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo.
Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka may be fit to feature, although the game will come too soon for Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.
England vs Iceland prediction
Results are clearly not the most important thing in the world in these games and England could be forgiven for not risking any injuries but it would be a surprise not to see them win.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
England vs Iceland latest odds
Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.
