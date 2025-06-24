England vs India player ratings as ‘brilliant’ Ben Duckett scores 9/10

HEADINGLEY — England pulled off another “miracle of Headingley” in the first Test against India to take a 1-0 lead in this five-match series.

Ben Stokes’s men made the extraordinary seem ordinary as they hunted down 371 with 14 overs to spare.

Ben Duckett struck a magnificent 149 to get the ball rolling, while Zak Crawley (65), Joe Root (53*) and Jamie Smith (45*) all made key contributions.

We’ll give Smith points for artistic license for sealing this rollicking chase with a six.

Here’s how every England player rated out of 10:

Zak Crawley – 7/10

Lasted just six balls in the first innings but measured 65 on final day was just what his team needed.

Ben Duckett – 9/10

Brilliant final-day 149 set up the chase and made the improbable seem routine. Made 62 in the first innings.

Ollie Pope – 8/10

First-innings century kept his team in this game. Didn’t fire on final day but he had already made a major contribution.

Joe Root – 6/10

Unbeaten 53 ensured there were no scares late in the chase. After 28 in the first innings, he can kick on from this.

Harry Brook – 7/10

First-innings 99 and golden duck on the final day made this a game of two halves for the Yorkshireman.

Ben Stokes – 7/10

Bowled like a Trojan and even though his runs – knocks of 20 and 33 – weren’t decisive, his influence on this team cannot be underestimated.

Jamie Smith – 7/10

Kept well and after 40 first up, his unbeaten 44 on the final day put the final flourish on this famous win.

Chris Woakes – 4/10

One wicket at the cost of 148 runs. Lacked overs coming into this Test and it showed. Will surely improve from here.

Brydon Carse – 7/10

Only picked up four wickets but they were all top-four batters, including KL Rahul twice. Looked England’s most threatening bowler.

Josh Tongue – 6/10

Picked up seven wickets and his knack of getting rid of the tail has seen him pick up the new nickname of “The Mop”. Encouraging.

Shoaib Bashir – 4/10

Figures of 3 for 190 tell their own story. Offered little control in helpful conditions but the hope is he will improve throughout this series.