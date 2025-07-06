37
31
43
32
35
18
44
25
13
26
38
16
10
30
23
40
2
4
39
3
11
15
24
14
33
29
34
5
22
1
9
48
49
46
8
20
England vs India: Jamie Smith efforts not enough as Akash Deep seals second Test win

England vs India: Jamie Smith efforts not enough as Akash Deep seals second Test win

2025-07-06Last Updated: 2025-07-06
356 Less than a minute


Akash Deep claims a 10-wicket match haul at Edgbaston as hosts fall to 336-run loss heading to Lord’s


Source link

2025-07-06Last Updated: 2025-07-06
356 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter doubles dream over with defeat at Queen's Club

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter doubles dream over with defeat at Queen's Club

2025-06-11
Paul Pogba banned from football for four years due to doping

Paul Pogba banned from football for four years due to doping

2024-02-29
What Everton fans can expect from the Friedkins

What Everton fans can expect from the Friedkins

2024-09-28
Bloomfield warns Luton to be 'careful' with expectancy levels high against out of form Rovers

Bloomfield warns Luton to be 'careful' with expectancy levels high against out of form Rovers

2025-04-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo