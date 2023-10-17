England vs Italy live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier for FREE on TV in UK today?

E ngland and Italy tonight reunite under the Wembley arch two years on from the Euro 2020 final as they look to confirm their place in the 2024 tournament.

A win for the Three Lions will be enough to confirm their spot in Germany next summer, while a draw will be enough if Ukraine fail to beat Malta.

But Italy have not lost an Euros qualifier away from home since 2006 so it is by no means guaranteed that England do the job tonight.

Where to watch England vs Italy

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm for a 7.45pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the Channel 4 website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, with expert analysis from our reporters at the ground.