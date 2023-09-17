11
England vs Japan LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Pool D continues at the Rugby World Cup tonight as England contest their second fixture at the Stade de Nice. After a rousing, George Ford-inspired 27-10 defeat of Argentina that came despite Tom Curry’s early red card in Marseille, Steve Borthwick’s side have received a much-needed confidence boost after a horror build-up to the tournament. Another win this evening would have them firmly on course to go through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Japan are always viewed by the heavyweights as a potential World Cup danger after huge wins over the likes of Ireland, Scotland and South Africa in recent years, though this current crop is not quite of the same quality. The Brave Blossoms – who had major scrum issues as they were blown away at Twickenham last autumn – made a slow start against Chile on opening weekend, yet eventually ran in six tries in a 42-12 victory over the plucky debutants.


138 3 minutes read
