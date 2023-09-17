England vs Japan LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Pool D continues at the Rugby World Cup tonight as England contest their second fixture at the Stade de Nice. After a rousing, George Ford-inspired 27-10 defeat of Argentina that came despite Tom Curry’s early red card in Marseille, Steve Borthwick’s side have received a much-needed confidence boost after a horror build-up to the tournament. Another win this evening would have them firmly on course to go through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Japan are always viewed by the heavyweights as a potential World Cup danger after huge wins over the likes of Ireland, Scotland and South Africa in recent years, though this current crop is not quite of the same quality. The Brave Blossoms – who had major scrum issues as they were blown away at Twickenham last autumn – made a slow start against Chile on opening weekend, yet eventually ran in six tries in a 42-12 victory over the plucky debutants.
Borthwick has brought in the fit-again Kyle Sinckler, Joe Marler and Lewis Ludlam for tonight’s showdown, while Jamie Joseph has captain Kazuki Himeno back and also drafts in Shota Horie, Pieter Labuschagne and Tomoki Osada. Follow England vs Japan at the Rugby World Cup live below, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal in Nice.
Live updates
England 3-6 Japan
22 mins: Some real scares for out-of-sorts England here as Japan attack with a penalty advantage for offside against Earl after a clever lineout over the top.
It’s hugely physical stuff from the Brave Blossoms, who are driving hard into contact and winning that battle as things stand.
Their work on the floor has been exemplary to set up these attacks, with Matsuda trying a little chip over the top that bounces off Steward before almost being collected by Matsushima, who knocks on.
We come back for the Japan penalty and it’s another simople kick for Matsuda. Japan lead, 6-3.
England 3-3 Japan
20 mins: A break in play now as both sets of players take on water on a very humid night in Nice.
England 3-3 Japan
20 mins: Heart-in-mouth stuff for England as Matsuda charges down a Ford clearance and gives chase deep inside the 22.
It’s great recovery work from Mitchell, but that’s sealing off from Ludlam. He’s very fortunate to get away with that.
England 3-3 Japan
18 mins: Japan have their first scrum test now after being bullied at the set-piece at Twickenham last autumn.
Not great at the lineout there from the Brave Blossoms as Lawes spoils their best-laid plans, leading to a knock-on.
England 3-3 Japan
16 mins: After a really poor and nervy start, Japan are playing well now.
They are content to repeatedly kick low into space inside the 22, putting massive pressure on England’s lineout defence.
Borthwick’s side escape on this occasion.
England 3-3 Japan
Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade de Nice
England were lucky to escape with leaking just three points after Japan blew a fine chance to score at the end of a field-length attack.
England gifted Japan the ball after a fine maul, only for Alex Mitchell to pass into Brave Blossoms traffic.
Japan had to settle for a penalty instead, with Rikiya Matsuda delivering to level the scores.
England 3-3 Japan
14 mins: England’s maul makes good yards, but suddenly the attack breaks down after an errant Mitchell pass and Japan are racing forward on a dangerous counter.
England’s defence – so suffocating in Marseille a week ago- is looking very stretched as some great speed and handling from Japan has them three metres out.
Fly-half Matsuda aims a cross-field kick out left to wing Naikabula, but he can’t bring it in.
The Brave Blossoms were playing with an advantage and they now point to the posts, a straightforward kick from Matsuda levelling the score from the tee.
England 3-0 Japan
10 mins: Here come England again, with Lawes and Daly trying to engineer a two-versus-one situation on the outside.
But it’s an important hit from Matsushima on Daly to dislodge the ball and stop them in their tracks.
Japan claim lineout ball again but it’s a poor kick into touch that allows England the chance to tee up another counter-attack as their maul drives forward.
England 3-0 Japan
8 mins: A lovely attack from Japan, who drive well into space at speed on the right after a deep run from Matsushima following the kick.
They put boot to ball inside the 22 and pile masses of pressure on Daly, who is quickly bundled into touch.
They safely claim their own lineout ball, but it’s superb work from Marler at the breakdown to earn England a pressure-relieving penalty.
England 3-0 Japan
6 mins: England needing no second invitation to kick so far tonight as Mitchell’s booming clearance bobbles over the Japan try line and is touched down by Matsushima.
It’s been a torrid start for Brave Blossoms full-back Masirewa, who is now down injured after a late push in the back from Earl.
He won’t be able to continue and limps off. On comes Lomano Lemeki.
Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli not interested in looking at that.
