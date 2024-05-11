3
9
4
20
35
44
22
39
48
10
13
29
37
30
24
33
31
23
34
16
43
15
26
1
8
5
40
38
2
46
11
32
49
14
18
25
England recover from nightmare start to thrash Pakistan in opening T20 clash

England recover from nightmare start to thrash Pakistan in opening T20 clash

2024-05-11Last Updated: 2024-05-11
356 Less than a minute


Hosts slipped to 11-4 inside first three overs before comeback


Source link

2024-05-11Last Updated: 2024-05-11
356 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Townsend elated to play for Town in the Premier League after thinking he would never 'pull on the Luton shirt'

Townsend elated to play for Town in the Premier League after thinking he would never 'pull on the Luton shirt'

2023-10-11
Topsy Ojo column: South Africa know where they came from – and that lifts the pressure

Topsy Ojo column: South Africa know where they came from – and that lifts the pressure

2023-10-21
Luton’s fairytale rise is complete but their Premier League promotion is no miracle

Luton’s fairytale rise is complete but their Premier League promotion is no miracle

2023-05-27
Ivory Coast vs DR Congo LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-02-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo