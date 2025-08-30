England vs Samoa LIVE: Women’s Rugby World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England, then, will hope to reclaim the top spot with another comfortable win today. Mitchell named a rotated side for the match, changing 13 starters, though his hand was forced in some places by injury. Marlie Packer captains a side featuring a handful of tournament debutants, though there is plenty of firepower still on the bench – namely reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Eliie Kildunne – should it be required.