England vs Slovakia: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today
For all their difficulties and uncertainties at Euro 2024, England are overwhelming favourites to beat Slovakia in today’s last-16 tie.
Despite a hard slog of a tournament for the Three Lions, they will be very much expected to book a spot in the quarter-finals against Switzerland when they return to Gelsenkirchen this evening.
This venue was the scene of their only win at the Euros so far, a tight one-goal beating of Serbia, with two stalemates against Denmark and Slovenia leading to criticism of Gareth Southgate from virtually all corners and a serious deflating of the nation’s optimism.
Slovakia qualified as the third-placed team out of Group E having stunned Belgium to win their opening game before a defeat to Ukraine and draw with group winners Romania.
Date, kick-off time and venue
England vs Slovakia is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off today, Sunday June 30, 2024.
The match will take place at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.
Euro 2024 has been a slog for England so far
PA Wire
Where to watch England vs Slovakia
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporters Malik Ouzia and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
England vs Slovakia team news
Southgate will again resist calls for a more significant change to his setup with only Kobbie Mainoo set to come into the XI, for Conor Gallagher.
Slovakia made one change to their line-up for the Romania game as David Strelec replaced Robert Bozenik up front.
Otherwise, Francesco Calzona has named the same starting XI for each game and boasts an impeccably experienced spine. Paris Saint-Germain’s Milan Skriniar commands the defence behind a midfield trio of 37-year-old Juraj Kucka, Napoli mainstay Stanislav Lobotka and Ondrej Duda, who went off with cramp on Wednesday.
England vs Slovakia prediction
The talent in this England team, and lack of attacking threat in the Slovakia team, means this game will go one of two ways.
England could leap into an early lead and throw the shackles off, truly announcing themselves at the tournament with a big win as Southgate and the players finally get it right.
Or it could be a stodgy, nervous affair where England dominate the ball but struggle to break their opponents down with chances few and far in between – and a single goal either way winning it.
Slovakia have already stunned Belgium at Euro 2024
AP
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The Three Lions have never lost to Slovakia but their one previous meeting at a major tournament, at Euro 2016, is the only time they have failed to beat them.
England vs Slovakia match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
