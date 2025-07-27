24
31
18
4
30
8
26
49
38
11
37
46
16
5
13
40
43
35
29
10
15
34
48
32
2
23
39
33
22
20
3
44
14
25
9
1
England beat Spain on penalties to win Women's Euro 2025 in thrilling finale

England beat Spain on penalties to win Women's Euro 2025 in thrilling finale

2025-07-27Last Updated: 2025-07-27
337 Less than a minute


Lionesses retain the crown they won at Wembley three years ago


Source link

2025-07-27Last Updated: 2025-07-27
337 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal face huge Isak rival; Man Utd want £30m Nmecha; Chelsea latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal face huge Isak rival; Man Utd want £30m Nmecha; Chelsea latest

2025-03-23
ATP Finals 2023: Jannik Sinner battles past Holger Rune to send Novak Djokovic into last four

ATP Finals 2023: Jannik Sinner battles past Holger Rune to send Novak Djokovic into last four

2023-11-17
Manchester City loanee Kabore passed fit for Luton's clash with Chelsea

Manchester City loanee Kabore passed fit for Luton's clash with Chelsea

2023-12-29
Moeen Ali considers Test retirement U-turn after SOS call from Brendon McCullum

Moeen Ali considers Test retirement U-turn after SOS call from Brendon McCullum

2023-06-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo