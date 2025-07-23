15
England vs Spain: Euro 2025 final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

2025-07-23Last Updated: 2025-07-23
If they do so, the Lionesses will become the first non-German team to repeat as Euro winners since the tournament’s inception four decades ago.

A win for Wiegman and co would also mark England’s second major senior title in the sport in three years after a trophy drought spanning over half a century.

For Spain, victory on Sunday would mean a maiden Euro triumph and make them only the third nation to hold both the Women’s World Cup and European Championship titles simultaneously.

Norway became the first to attain that particular honour in 1995, by winning the global tournament in the summer before ceding their Euro crown to Germany several months later. Die Nationalelf – who have won the Euros a record eight times – were then holders of both trophies from 2003 until 2011, when they suffered an early elimination from their home World Cup at the hands of eventual champions Japan.

All to play for in Basel, then.

Chloe Kelly celebrates her semi-final winner with the Lionesses team

The FA via Getty Images

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Spain in the Euro 2025 final – which takes place tonight, Sunday 27 July, 2025 – is scheduled for a 5pm BST (UK time) kick-off.

The match will be played at St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

Where to watch England vs Spain

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live for free on both BBC One and ITV1. Coverage will start on both channels at 4pm BST ahead of the 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: BBC iPlayer and ITVX will each offer a live stream service.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

England vs Spain team news

The Lionesses will await news on Lauren James’s availability, after the Chelsea forward was substituted at half-time of the semi-final win over Italy with an ankle issue. Beth Mead took her place in that tie and won the penalty that lead to England’s decisive goal in extra time, so may be the direct replacement again on Sunday if James does miss out.


