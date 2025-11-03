England consider surprise Welbeck recall over out-of-form Watkins

Danny Welbeck is under consideration for a sensational England recall this week seven years after his last cap, with Thomas Tuchel weighing up whether to select the Brighton forward over Ollie Watkins.

Tuchel will name his squad for England’s final World Cup qualification matches against Serbia and Albania later this month on Friday, with his side already assured of their place in next summer’s finals.

Who can provide cover for Harry Kane is one of the most insecure positions in the setup, with Welbeck in line to get the chance to prove his worth, The i Paper has been been told, after making a blistering start to the new Premier League season.

The 34-year-old has scored six times in his last five league games, including in each of his last three matches – the best goalscoring run of his career.

Tuchel is renowned for picking players on current form over reputation, hence his decision to overlook Jude Bellingham in his last squad selection, despite the Real Madrid midfielder returning to full fitness. Bellingham is expected to be included this time around.

Watkins is the one who could miss out should Tuchel decide Welbeck’s form deserves recognition. The Aston Villa striker has only managed to find the net once in his last 16 appearances across all club competitions.

Asked whether he thought Welbeck was due a call from his compatriot, the veteran’s last England cap coming in September 2018, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “Again it’s not my decision. I’m happy he’s in my team. I’m sure the other German will make the right decision.”

Marcus Rashford will almost certainly keep his spot in the roster as he continues to impress at Barcelona. The Manchester United loanee netted his second La Liga goal since joining at the weekend and has four Champions League goals in three appearances in the competition.

The other wide forward spots are also set, but Welbeck’s inclusion will give hope to others ahead of next summer’s showpiece that they can secure a spot on the plane.

Watkins has stepped up when called upon for England in the past, namely netting the winner against the Netherlands in last summer’s European Championships semi-final.

It is understood Tuchel is not one for looking back on past contributions, focusing instead on what is happening in the here and now, pushing Welbeck into serious contention.