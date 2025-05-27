Five problems Harry Brook needs to solve in England vs West Indies series

This week starts a new era for England’s white-ball regime under the leadership of captain Harry Brook.

Brook, who succeeded Jos Buttler after England’s dismal first-round exit from the Champions Trophy in February, will get his tenure under way in Thursday’s opening one-day international against the West Indies at Edgbaston.

The three-match series offers a fresh start for a team who have dropped to eighth in the world rankings following a dismal record of just three wins from 14 ODIs over the past year.

Under Brook and Brendon McCullum, who took over as head coach across all formats at the start of the year, there is much work to do to get the 2019 World Cup winners back on track ahead of the next tournament in southern Africa in 2027.

Here, The i Paper looks at five big questions facing England ahead of the West Indies series.

Can Jacob Bethell push for a Test place in these matches?

Jacob Bethell will be hoping to make a big impression against the West Indies (Photo: Getty)

This is a huge series for the 21-year-old after he missed last week’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe to play in the Indian Premier League.

Having also missed the Champions Trophy through injury, England experimented with Jamie Smith at No 3, where the wicketkeeper scored 24 runs in three innings.

It is likely Bethell will be asked to assume that role given the success he had at three during his debut Test series in New Zealand last winter.

So big runs would make a compelling statement ahead of this summer’s marquee Test series against India.

Test captain Ben Stokes backed Ollie Pope after his century against Zimbabwe – days after he said Bethell would be in the mix for the India series.

Stokes insisted he was misinterpreted when he appeared to hint Bethell would come straight back into the XI.

But runs for Bethell in this one-day series would make the choice between him and Pope even harder.

Who opens alongside Ben Duckett?

With Phil Salt dropped following a lean winter, England have a choice to make.

Duckett’s partnership with Zak Crawley has been the bedrock of the Test team’s success since McCullum took over in 2022.

Crawley isn’t in this squad but there are several options for England.

Bethell is one but, as mentioned, he is likely to bat at No 3.

Tom Banton is another, although he has never batted higher than three in seven previous ODIs, while all-rounder Will Jacks may come under consideration.

But the most aggressive choice would be Buttler.

The former captain has never batted higher than No 4 in ODIs but could do with a new challenge as he comes back into the ranks and he has had much success opening in T20 cricket.

It makes sense to see if he can replicate that in 50-over cricket.

Who replaces Liam Livingstone as the all-rounder in the team?

Liam Livingstone’s omission signalled the end of his international career and it seems his role will go to Jacks, who could either open or bat at No 7 and offer valuable overs with his off-spin.

What does the bowling attack look like?

Jofra Archer injured himself while playing in the Indian Premier League (Photo: Getty)

In terms of frontline seamers, Jofra Archer is out with a thumb injury, Mark Wood is a long-term absentee following knee surgery and Gus Atkinson misses the series with a hamstring strain which England say shouldn’t rule him out of the India Tests.

Brydon Carse is fit again after the toe injury he sustained during the winter.

Expect him, Jamie Overton and Matthew Potts to be the seamers in this first ODI alongside the spin of Bethell, Jacks and Adil Rashid.

Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood are also in the squad and are likely to get chances later in the series.

How much danger are England in of failing to qualify for the next World Cup?

Their eighth-placed ranking makes them vulnerable given only the top nine – including South Africa, who qualify as co-hosts – will go through automatically to the 2027 tournament.

West Indies are currently three points behind England in ninth.

They will draw level with a 2-1 series win or go ahead with a 3-0 whitewash.

Bangladesh are a further seven points back in 10th and sitting just out of the automatic qualifying places.

But it is possible they could overtake England by the end of the summer if Brook’s men lose both upcoming series against the West Indies and South Africa.

The cut-off point for automatic qualification is March 2027 so there is time.

But unless their form picks up, England might be in danger of being forced to go through the humiliation of a qualifying tournament to reach the next World Cup.