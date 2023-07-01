England Women vs Portugal LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The Lionesses will today complete their preparations for the World Cup with their final friendly before flying out to Australia for the tournament. Sarina Weigman insists her first line-up Down Under remains undecided so this is the final chance to impress and possibly earn a starting berth.

For the first time under Wiegman, the Lionesses come into the game off the back of a defeat after Australia ended their 30-game unbeaten run in April. It’s less than three weeks to go until the tournament begins, so England will want to quickly banish memories of that defeat.

Portugal will be no pushovers as they finalise their own World Cup plans but will need to be on the top of their game to consign the Lionesses to back-to-back losses. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at Stadium:MK.