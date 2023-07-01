England Women vs Portugal LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The Lionesses will today complete their preparations for the World Cup with their final friendly before flying out to Australia for the tournament. Sarina Weigman insists her first line-up Down Under remains undecided so this is the final chance to impress and possibly earn a starting berth.
For the first time under Wiegman, the Lionesses come into the game off the back of a defeat after Australia ended their 30-game unbeaten run in April. It’s less than three weeks to go until the tournament begins, so England will want to quickly banish memories of that defeat.
Portugal will be no pushovers as they finalise their own World Cup plans but will need to be on the top of their game to consign the Lionesses to back-to-back losses. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at Stadium:MK.
Live updates
Prediction
England’s long unbeaten run under Wiegman came to an end in April with defeat to Australia, but the Lionesses will be confident of getting back to winning ways here.
Portugal can be expected to sit back and try and make things difficult, as they will likely have to do against the USA and the Netherlands in this summer’s World Cup.
England though should have enough to break them down and give the home fans something to cheer in the final match before the flight Down Under.
England to win, 3-0.
Portugal team news
Portugal boast plenty of experience and manager Francisco Neto has a fully fit squad for the final run out ahead of the World Cup.
England team news
Jordan Nobbs and Millie Bright are both in the England squad but will miss this game through injury while Fran Kirby, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jess Park are all unvailable for the summer.
Georgia Stanway is expected to earn her 50th cap in Milton Keynes and Wiegman will have to decide who to start in front of the Bayern Munich midfielder.
Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo are competing for the striker’s spot with Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Lauren James the prime candidates on the wing.
How to watch
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in the UK on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST ahead of a 3.15pm kick-off.
Live stream: ITVX will offer a free live stream on mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the friendly between England and Portugal.
It is the last run out for the Lionesses ahead of the Women’s World Cup and Sarina Wiegman still has decisions to make.
Kick-off at stadium:mk is at 3.15pm and we have Dom Smith for us there today. Stick with us.
