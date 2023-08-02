Women’s World Cup: Lionesses are dreaming again after ‘nightmare’ Lauren James clicks into gear

O n the eve of their decisive World Cup group game against China, the England squad visited Hindmarsh Stadium here in Adelaide.

After a walk around the pitch for the cameras, the Lionesses were heading for the bus to their hotel when Rachel Daly turned to Lauren James.

“There’s the Player of the Match sign as you walk out,” explained Daly today. “I said: ‘Have a look at that kid, because that will be you tomorrow night’.

“That’s how much we back her! She is unbelievable. It’s just nice for the rest of the world to see how good she is. Everyone is calling her ‘cheat code’. That’s what she is.”

PA

After a slow start to the tournament, England have clicked into gear and James is a big reason why.

The 21-year-old was unplayable yesterday as the Lionesses beat China 6-1 to stroll into the knockout stage and set up a last-16 clash against Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.

James scored two goals and set up three, with VAR cruelly denying her a deserved hat-trick.

She produced a dazzling display and became the first English player, male or female, to be directly involved in five goals during a World Cup match.

Despite not starting England’s first game, James has so far contributed more goals and assists combined than anyone else at the tournament.

The Lionesses are without four key players from last summer’s Euro 2022 triumph, with Keira Walsh joining Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson out injured. England’s hopes of glory in Australia and New Zealand now look like they could depend on James, who has stepped up to the plate.

It is hard to argue against her being the team’s most important player now, especially in the new 3-4-1-2 formation in which they lined up yesterday.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman made that tactical switch after star midfielder Walsh suffered a knee injury against Denmark last Friday.

The new formation worked wonders and not a single player had a bad game, but James was clearly the biggest beneficiary. After playing out wide against Denmark in a 4-2-3-1 set-up, she was handed the No10 role and ran the show.

She brilliantly curled the ball home from outside the box with her right foot for her first goal, while her second came via a sublime left-foot volley. Her hat-trick of assists were perfect — the first was a header, the second with her left foot and the third with her right.

“She has got great technical ability,” says Daly. “But those [goals] come out in training all the time. It’s nothing new for us.

“Lauren is a nightmare for defenders to defend as the ball just sticks to her. She’s lethal. She is growing and growing, and the most important thing is we keep around her.

“She is a young player at the end of the day and learning every day. She can pick up little bits from the older players, but she is LJ — and she’s brilliant.”

AFP via Getty Images

The only England goal in which James was not involved yesterday was their sixth. By that point she was on the bench, wrapped in a blanket and being saved for tougher tests ahead.

The Chelsea forward has made the Lionesses unpredictable and that will be a valuable weapon in the knockouts. Unlike at Euro 2022, no one knows how England will set up.

Their new 3-4-1-2 formation seems the way for Wiegman to go, though, especially if Walsh remains out. It gets the best out of everyone.

Up front, Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp looked revitalised as a partnership — and they scored England’s first two goals.

Out wide, Daly caused mayhem from left wing-back, scoring herself, and in heart of midfield Georgia Stanway and Katie Zelem brought control.

At the back, Millie Bright was assured with two players either side of her in a back three.

Things will get harder for the Lionesses from here, but Wiegman has seemingly found a winning formula.