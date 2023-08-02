48
38
11
39
25
40
47
45
1
16
37
35
26
31
20
9
8
21
44
5
49
15
32
22
30
14
50
23
10
33
2
43
46
4
13
18
24
34
3
29
7

Women’s World Cup: Lionesses are dreaming again after ‘nightmare’ Lauren James clicks into gear

145 3 minutes read


O

n the eve of their decisive World Cup group game against China, the England squad visited Hindmarsh Stadium here in Adelaide.

After a walk around the pitch for the cameras, the Lionesses were heading for the bus to their hotel when Rachel Daly turned to Lauren James.


Source link

145 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

England Maul Indian Attack To Level ODI Series

Who will win the Tour de France 2023? 5 predictions as Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard do battle again

Who will win the Tour de France 2023? 5 predictions as Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard do battle again

Wimbledon order of play: Katie Boulter flies the British flag on Centre Court

Wimbledon order of play: Katie Boulter flies the British flag on Centre Court

The best Premier League players out of contract in 2024

The best Premier League players out of contract in 2024

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo