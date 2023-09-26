England Women XI vs Netherlands: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Nations League

The striker was left out of the squad for last Friday’s win over Scotland in Sunderland after joining up with the squad late.

Russo was given some extra days off by Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman after playing for Arsenal in the Champions League.

The striker is now back, though, and starts up front in England’s game against Holland in Utrecht tonight.

Russo is alongside Lauren Hemp up top, with the pair forming an effective partnership during the World Cup. Ella Toone gets the nod over Lauren James, who has to settle for a place on the bench.

“Everyone’s fit and available,” said Wiegman. “Yes, one more session to go here then hopefully we still have everyone available.

“Alessia Russo is good. She recovered and did some good training sessions. She is available for tomorrow.”

England XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Zelem, Stanway, Toone, Daly; Russo, Hemp

Subs: Hampton, Roebuck, Kelly, James, Morgan, Charles, Coombs, Parker, Park, Le Tissier, Roebuck, Robinson, Staniforth

Time and date: 7pm on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Venue: Stadion Galgenwaard