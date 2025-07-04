18
5
23
38
46
48
44
30
14
26
33
10
34
13
37
25
9
11
49
35
4
39
16
15
29
8
20
32
3
1
22
43
31
24
2
40
Euro 2025: ‘New England’ ready to defend their crown as campaign gets underway against France

Euro 2025: ‘New England’ ready to defend their crown as campaign gets underway against France

2025-07-04Last Updated: 2025-07-04
349 Less than a minute


England kick off their quest for glory on Saturday when they take on France in Bern on Saturday. The Lionesses have had a disrupted build-up, which began with Earps announcing her shock retirement from international football just five weeks ago. Days later, midfielder Fran Kirby, who like Earps played every game at Euro 2022, followed suit, then Millie Bright, who captained England at the 2023 World Cup, pulled out with fatigue.


Source link

2025-07-04Last Updated: 2025-07-04
349 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool expected to sign two new players as huge weakness identified in Carabao Cup final loss

Liverpool expected to sign two new players as huge weakness identified in Carabao Cup final loss

2025-03-17
England vs Japan LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

England vs Japan LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

2023-09-17
Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2024-09-14
Chelsea vs Copenhagen: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Chelsea vs Copenhagen: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

2025-03-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo