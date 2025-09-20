England reach Women’s Rugby World Cup final with victory over France

France 17 England 35

Ellie Kildunne scored two of England’s five tries to ease the home favourites past France and into next Saturday’s World Cup final, but the full-back was forced to limp through the last 11 minutes at Ashton Gate as the Red Roses had used all their substitutes.

England extended their record winning run to 32 Tests, and they now go to Twickenham to contest their seventh straight World Cup final against Canada, who had beaten New Zealand in Friday’s semi-final here.

They will hope Kildunne is fit after the world player of the year hurt her right leg contesting a high ball in the 70th minute.

Having lost five of their past six finals to New Zealand, it might be considered a relief to England they are facing Canada, the country they beat to win the cup in 2014 – except the Maple Leafs led by the remarkable Sophie de Goede have been in awesome form in this tournament.

Kildunne’s return from missing last week’s quarter-final with concussion came with an immediate impact, in the fifth minute.

After what looked a glaring knock-on by England scrum-half Natasha Hunt was missed by the officials, there were short, sharp passes by forwards Alex Matthews, Abbie Ward and Hannah Botterman to give Kildunne space on the left wing and she ran 50 metres to score the openng try, with a cool dummy past Kelly Arbey to make the conversion easy for Zoe Harrison.

If England’s “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” singing supporters in a capacity Ashton Gate crowd thought that was the prelude to a one-sided first half, it was anything but as the French dominated territory and possession up to the interval and trailed just 7-5.

But the tale of the Red Roses’ tournament has been piling on points as matches wear on, and it helped they were able to make a mess of the French line-out.

Tries by Amy Cokayne and Abbie Ward stretched the advantage to 28-12 before Kildunne bagged another belter, seizing on a mis-control from Les Bleues’ captain Marine Menager for a brilliant 50-metre run-in, diagonally left to right, with a hand-off and a sidestep to sweep past three French defenders.