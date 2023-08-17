49
England aiming to host Women’s World Cup but may have to wait until 2035

The FA are not vying to stage the 2027 tournament, with Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands all combining as one European bidder.

If they are successful, it would mean that the FA cannot bid for the 2031 World Cup either as countries from the same confederations cannot host successive tournaments.


