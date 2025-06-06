8
22
20
43
32
31
35
49
1
18
10
4
48
9
37
3
23
40
24
15
26
33
2
29
39
25
34
14
46
30
38
5
44
16
11
13
England XI vs Andorra: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for World Cup qualifier

England XI vs Andorra: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for World Cup qualifier

2025-06-06Last Updated: 2025-06-06
345 Less than a minute


Thomas Tuchel insists he will name a strong Three Lions side against Group K minnows in Barcelona before Senegal friendly


Source link

2025-06-06Last Updated: 2025-06-06
345 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou offers update on Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr after Fulham win

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou offers update on Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr after Fulham win

2023-10-24
Which teams have qualified for Euro 2024 and when does it start?

Which teams have qualified for Euro 2024 and when does it start?

2023-10-17
Find room for Cole Palmer and be braver: how England can take final step under Gareth Southgate’s successor

Find room for Cole Palmer and be braver: how England can take final step under Gareth Southgate’s successor

2024-07-16
MOTD pundit believes Luton were 'disrespected' after winning promotion to the top flight

MOTD pundit believes Luton were 'disrespected' after winning promotion to the top flight

2023-12-11
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo