England Women XI vs Portugal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

The Lionesses are less than a month away from kicking off their campaign Down Under and Saturday’s clash at Stadium MK will see the manager continue her policy of playing her strongest team whenever possible.

“We’re getting closer, that’s clear,” she told reporters.

“But we’re still trying out some things and in some positions I don’t know what the starting line-up will be. That’s why we need these two games.

“The team has changed a little bit… and there’s also in some positions really high competition.”

Jordan Nobbs and Millie Bright are both in the England squad but will miss this game through injury while Fran Kirby, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jess Park are all unvailable for the summer.

Georgia Stanway is expected to earn her 50th cap in Milton Keynes and Wiegman will have to decide who to start in front of the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo are competing for the striker’s spot with Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Lauren James the prime candidates on the wing.

Predicted England XI: Earps; Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Kelly, Russo, Hemp.