‘England’s best bowler’ Stokes continues to bounce back from injury

The captain played a key role in two India wickets on day three to leave the Test and the series on a knife edge

3rd Test, Day 3: England 387 (Root 104, Carse 56, Smith 51 | Bumrah 5-74) and 2-0 lead India 387 (Rahul 100, Pant 74, Jadeja 72 | Woakes 3-84) by two runs with 10 wickets remaining

LORD’S – Depending on your outlook, this was either a good, old-fashioned day of Test cricket or, for those who have become addicted to the sugar rush of Bazball, a bit of a borefest.

Either way, the performance of captain Ben Stokes on the third day of this third Test against India was a reason for genuine optimism as England look ahead to the final two matches of this series and this winter’s Ashes series in Australia.

At 34, Stokes has become increasingly susceptible to injury these past few years. The chronic issue with his left knee that required surgery after the 2023 World Cup and two hamstring tears inside six months last year raised doubts about whether he would ever again be the totemic all-round cricketer who has achieved so much during his 14-year international career.

Those doubts have evaporated after a bowling performance in this Test that has seen him arguably be England’s most threatening attacking weapon.

OUT OF NOWHERE a beauty from Ben Stokes! 👌 Nitish Kumar Reddy departs for 30 ❌ pic.twitter.com/Tfm7nNpg2z — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 12, 2025

Jofra Archer, back in Test cricket for the first time in four years, upped his pace again on this third day – at one stage in the afternoon session bowling 11 successive deliveries in excess of 90 miles per hour as he produced the quickest spell of his Test career.

Archer, though, has not affected the game as yet. And that’s OK given his time away from red-ball cricket.

After striking with his third ball back on day two, can England really ask for any more than the 30-year-old getting through this match unscathed and proving that, actually, yes, he can bowl consistently above 90mph again?

He will surely get better the more he plays. This is all very encouraging, especially with Mark Wood back bowling in the nets and in with a chance of playing the final match of this series at the Oval at the end of the month.

In terms of Ashes planning, it’s about as good as England could have hoped for at this stage.

Yet in terms of Stokes, his performance with the ball in this third Test has surpassed all expectations. He consistently troubled India’s batters despite a moribund Lord’s surface.

England fans’ hearts were in mouths when Stokes was nursing a groin injury on day one (Photo: Getty)

Stokes has also bowled consistently quickly – with two of his spells in this match averaging above 85mph as he roughed up India’s middle order. For context, this is about as quickly as Stokes has ever bowled in his Test career.

Even more remarkably, it comes two days after he appeared to be struggling with a groin issue sustained while batting that required lengthy treatment on the first evening and saw him limping as he ran between the wickets.

The i Paper has been told by England sources that the “injury” looked worse than it was and that team medics are using an abundance of caution with Stokes in light of his recent fitness issues.

Still, the way he has bounced back with ball in hand has been spectacular, no more so than when he dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy shortly after tea on day three with a short ball that reared up off the pitch and kissed the glove before thudding into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Shortly before the interval, Stokes had sized up Reddy with an 87mph bouncer that smashed into his helmet and required the Indian to have a concussion check.

This 14-over spell, Stokes’s fourth of the match that spanned either side of tea, averaged 85.3mph in speed.

“This is Ben Stokes at his absolute best.” 😍 pic.twitter.com/1EZwlhSqXr — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 12, 2025

That prompted former England spinner Phil Tufnell to say on BBC Test Match Special: “I genuinely think Ben Stokes is England’s best bowler, I genuinely do. You have to be special to hit Reddy in the gloves on a pitch like this.”

After bowling 61 overs across the first two Tests, Stokes has got through 20 more so far at Lord’s.

To have him back to his best as a bowler cannot be underestimated, especially as there are question marks right now about the potency of the rest of England’s attack.

Stokes also contributed with a brilliant direct-hit run out on the stroke of lunch to get rid of the dangerous Rishabh Pant to provide England’s sole breakthrough in the morning session.

With this game dead level after both teams’ first innings, the hosts will require more heroics from Stokes during India’s run chase.

It’s all kicking off at Lord’s! Zak Crawley is doing everything to slow down the final over of the day, the Indian players are sarcastically applauding as he calls over the physio… 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Lkgr2Fi1Ho — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 12, 2025

As ever, England will be wary of overworking their talisman now they have him back to his best with ball in hand and in the field.

Yet there must now be optimism that Stokes can prove to be the difference maker for his team for the remainder of this Test summer and into an Ashes winter that will define his captaincy.