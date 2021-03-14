Episode 1: Does Nasty C represent SA Hip Hop? | The Hip Hop Chat



Part 4, does Nasty C represent SA Hip Hop? Can Cassper Nyovest get any bigger? Can Costa Titch reach the level Cassper Nyovest and co have reached?

Social Media:
Facebook: Tha Don Show SA
Twitter: @ThaDonShow_SA
Instagram: tha_don_show_sa

Brantley:
Twitter: @Brantley_ZA

#NastyC #CassperNyovest #CostaTitch #Kwesta #Aka #KO #TitchGang #SaHipHop #HipHip #DefJamAfrica #FamilyTree #DefJam #ZuluNation #UniversalMusicGroup

Music:
Intro:
Tweezy – PataPata

Background:
Nasty C-Eazy (Instrumentals) (Player1505 Remake)

Courtesy: Kholimo Production (Pty) Ltd

