Episode 1: Does Nasty C represent SA Hip Hop? | The Hip Hop Chat

Episode 1: Does Nasty C represent SA Hip Hop? | The Hip Hop Chat

Part 4, does Nasty C represent SA Hip Hop? Can Cassper Nyovest get any bigger? Can Costa Titch reach the level Cassper Nyovest and co have reached?

Please like, comment and share.

Social Media:

Facebook: Tha Don Show SA

Twitter: @ThaDonShow_SA

Instagram: tha_don_show_sa

Brantley:

Twitter: @Brantley_ZA

#NastyC #CassperNyovest #CostaTitch #Kwesta #Aka #KO #TitchGang #SaHipHop #HipHip #DefJamAfrica #FamilyTree #DefJam #ZuluNation #UniversalMusicGroup

Music:

Intro:

Tweezy – PataPata

Background:

Nasty C-Eazy (Instrumentals) (Player1505 Remake)

Courtesy: Kholimo Production (Pty) Ltd