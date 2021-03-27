EPISODE 17 | Drastick The Authentic – Bounce & Chimuti | Artist Submission | ZIM HIP HOP
Wah Gwaan! Join me as I discuss Drastick The Majestic’s songs, BOUNCE & CHIMUTI (feat. 10 Miles Logan)
Watch his Colours Vibes performance here: https://youtu.be/_BHyxMgWlvg
BOUNCE: https://youtu.be/VBOWzWDW56U
The strides that Drastick has made from the moment he came onto the rap scene, till now, are quite impressive. He’s proof that as long as you put in the work and put your all into pushing your music, it will reach platforms that many artists wait for years to get to. Another refreshing factor about his music, is that you can actually pick up that he genuinely enjoys what he does, when you listen to his songs. His ease when it comes to switching English and Shona is another added bonus. Bounce & Chimuti explore themes such as confidence, assertiveness and believing in oneself. So please do check him out and follow him to keep up with the music. Bless.
Follow Drastick:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/drastickmuzik
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/drasticktheauthentic
Follow me:
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/nova_review
TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/novableq
https://twitter.com/raggamuffin_zw
TIME STAMPS:
0:00 – Intro
0:26 – Wah Gwaan
3:42 – Hook
8:44 – Second Verse
11:27 – Chimuti
17:56 – Manager
STAY SAFE, STAY AFLOAT
Lots of Love💕
#zimhiphop #zimbabwe #hiphop #music #musicreview #sahiphop #trending #africa #undergroundhiphop #grime #drill #afrobeat #zimbabweanyoutuber #southafricanyoutuber