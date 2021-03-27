EPISODE 17 | Drastick The Authentic – Bounce & Chimuti | Artist Submission | ZIM HIP HOP





Wah Gwaan! Join me as I discuss Drastick The Majestic’s songs, BOUNCE & CHIMUTI (feat. 10 Miles Logan)

Watch his Colours Vibes performance here: https://youtu.be/_BHyxMgWlvg

BOUNCE: https://youtu.be/VBOWzWDW56U

The strides that Drastick has made from the moment he came onto the rap scene, till now, are quite impressive. He’s proof that as long as you put in the work and put your all into pushing your music, it will reach platforms that many artists wait for years to get to. Another refreshing factor about his music, is that you can actually pick up that he genuinely enjoys what he does, when you listen to his songs. His ease when it comes to switching English and Shona is another added bonus. Bounce & Chimuti explore themes such as confidence, assertiveness and believing in oneself. So please do check him out and follow him to keep up with the music. Bless.

Follow Drastick:

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/drastickmuzik

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/drasticktheauthentic

Follow me:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/nova_review

TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/novableq

TIME STAMPS:

0:00 – Intro

0:26 – Wah Gwaan

3:42 – Hook

8:44 – Second Verse

11:27 – Chimuti

17:56 – Manager

STAY SAFE, STAY AFLOAT

Lots of Love💕

#zimhiphop #zimbabwe #hiphop #music #musicreview #sahiphop #trending #africa #undergroundhiphop #grime #drill #afrobeat #zimbabweanyoutuber #southafricanyoutuber