Errol Spence to activate Terence Crawford rematch clause despite punishing first career loss

rrol Spence has confirmed that he intends to swiftly exercise his clause for a rematch against Terence Crawford, despite being absolutely blown away by his rival.

Crawford produced an all-time great performance to make history as boxing’s first male two-weight undisputed world champion of the four-belt era in Las Vegas on Saturday night, battering a bloodied and stunned Spence and delivering three ruthless knockdowns en route to a brutal ninth-round stoppage.


