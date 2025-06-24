ES Tunis vs Chelsea FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today
Should they lose to Tunis and see LAFC beat Flamengo, it would become a question of goal difference.
Tunis, the so-called ‘Beast of Africa’, lost 2-0 to Flamengo in their debut at the new-look competition, before scraping a 1-0 win over LAFC by way of Youcef Belaïli’s 70th-minute strike. The striker will be suspended for Wednesday’s tie, though, having picked up bookings in both of Tunis’ prior Club World Cup ties.
The tie will be the first time Chelsea have ever faced an African side in a competitive fixture. Likewise, it will be the first time Tunis meet an English side in a competitive tie.
Date, kick-off time and venue
ES Tunis vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 2am BST kick-off on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Enzo Maresca will face some awkward conversations if Chelsea fail to exit the group stage
Where to watch ES Tunis vs Chelsea
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Channel 5, with coverage starting from 1am BST ahead of a 2am kickoff.
Live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via DAZN. Kick-off is at 2am BST.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
ES Tunis vs Chelsea team news
Given this tie is a must-win for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca will likely send out a strong squad in the name of avoiding an embarrassing group-stage elimination.
With no injuries reported in the tournament squad, the Italian will have his full squad at his disposal, save for the suspended Jackson, who was sent off against Flamengo. Should Chelsea progress, he will be available for selection in the round of 16.
Given the Senegalese’s absence, Delap will most likely start up top. He impressed on debut against LAFC, assisting Enzo Fernandez for the Blues’ second, but was less involved as Chelsea imploded against Flamengo.
Liam Delap made his full debut against Flamengo
After Malo Gusto struggled last time out, Reece James could be set for a return to his native right-back role, opening the door for either Romeo Lavia or Andrey Santos to fill in at centre midfield.
The Chelsea faithful watching from London will also hope to catch a glimpse of some more new signings in Dario Essugo and Mamdou Sarr, though, given the risky nature of the game, they may be reduced to cameos off the bench.
Maresca must consider discipline in his team selection, though, as Delap, James, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto, and Tosin Adarabioyo will all be sentenced to a one-game suspension should they pick up a yellow card in the tie.
Belaïli, Esperance’s hero against LAFC, will be suspended for the tie, having picked up bookings in each of his first two Club World Cup appearances.
ES Tunis vs Chelsea prediction
Maresca has a tricky Club World Cup question to answer as he takes to the Lincoln Financial Field dugout for the second time in the small hours of Wednesday morning. Was last week’s loss to Flamengo a blip, or was it symptomatic of a deeper problem?
Given Chelsea’s stature as one of the wealthiest clubs in world football, it would be nothing short of embarrassing to fail to exit the group stage in Philadelphia. As such, Maresca will take no chances.
There should be no more tactical experiments in this tie. With a strong squad on the pitch and a return to a more familiar formula, Tunis should not pose the Blues too much of an issue.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The tie will be the first ever competitive meeting between ES Tunis and Chelsea.
ES Tunis vs Chelsea match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
