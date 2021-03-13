ESAM | Rashid Kay talks on SA Hip Hop, Masta Ace, Kwaito, BTTC, SAHHA, MTV Hottest MC List & more

Everything SA Music

Rashid Kay is a Metro FM DJ co-hosting with Oskido every Saturday from 3 to 6pm, and is also a Content Producer for an SABC 1 show “One Mic” which airs every Thursday at 6pm. Rashid Kay is also a Content Producer of SHIZ LIVE, a Hip Hop show on etv airing live evry Wednesday act 4pm, and repeats on Sundays act 9:30am. Rashid Kay is the organizer and the co-founder of the South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA) which takes place annually. Rashid was one of the 5 panelists for SA HOTTEST MCs on MTV BASE in 2016.

Rashid Kay is one of the organisers of BACK TO THE CITY FESTIVAL (BTTC) – the biggest annual Hip Hop Festival in Africa, which takes place every year on the 27th of April (Freedom Day) at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg.Rashid was a writer for HYPE MAGAZINE from 2007 to 2010, the only South African Hip Hop Magazine for the longest time.Rashid Kay was also the editor of I SPEAK HIP HOP MAGAZINE from 2012 to 2014.

Rashid also produced BATTLESTATIONS for YO.TV on SABC 1 for 3 seasons.Rashid Kay worked for UKHOZI FM for 2 years co-hosting with Tshatha and Zuluboy. Rashid was also part of the production team for 1’s AND 2’s SEASON 1 on SABC hosted by Thando Thabethe, with Sphe and Naves as the the judges.

