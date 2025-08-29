Ethical research critical for agricultural growth

ROBIN PHIRI

Agriculture Minister Dr Anxious Masuka has stressed the urgent need to adopt ethically sound agricultural innovations as Zimbabwe seeks to grow its agricultural value chain.

He said ethical research is central to building a connected agricultural ecosystem that bridges the gap between academic inquiry and practical application.

Speaking at the second edition of the Research for Agriculture Excellence and Technology Indaba, Dr Masuka underscored that ethical research protects natural ecosystems, preserves biodiversity, and promotes transparency across all research operations.

Running under the theme “Integrating Knowledge, Ethical Research Coordinations in Developing a Connected Agricultural Ecosystem”, this year’s indaba spotlighted a future where science, ethics, and collaboration converge to shape a resilient and inclusive agricultural landscape.

“In our pursuit of agricultural excellence, ethical interoperability must remain the core of our efforts,” Dr Masuka said.

“It is imperative that the fruits of research extend beyond scholarly cycles and reach every stakeholder within the agricultural value chain. Our collective ambition remains clear—to reinforce agriculture as the backbone of our economy and ensure improved sovereignty, generating employment and accelerating national development.”

Dr Masuka urged researchers to embrace their responsibility of safeguarding vulnerable populations—both human and animal—throughout the research process. He emphasized that ethical research is not a “shallow regulatory requirement,” but a solemn obligation to agricultural communities, the environment, and future generations.

Highlighting rural empowerment, Dr Masuka pointed to the Integrated Rural Development Model (IRDM) as a crucial step. He encouraged the Research Council of Zimbabwe to spearhead the initiative into a policy brief and extend its implementation across districts for greater impact.

“I encourage all participants—researchers, farmers, industry representatives—to fully engage throughout the year. The Artificial Insemination Initiative presented here is one such example, with the potential to uplift communities through enhanced productivity and improved livelihoods,” he said.

Dr Masuka also called for stronger regional and global partnerships in research, saying such collaborations would open new avenues for capacity building, resource mobilization, and scientific exchange, while unlocking localized solutions tailored to Zimbabwe’s unique challenges.

“Let us mobilize resources and align research efforts with national priorities in all sectors, including food security, climate science, rural empowerment, and energy innovation. Through shared responsibility and strategic investment, we can catalyze impactful, homegrown research that drives inclusive prosperity.”

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society president Ngoni Kudenga echoed the call, noting that agriculture is not just a sector but the backbone of the economy. He said research must be guided by ethical principles, cultural sensitivity, and deep respect for the land and the people who depend on it.

“Let us use this opportunity to challenge, to learn, and to lead,” Kudenga said.

“This endeavor is a space for bold ideas, rigorous debate, and meaningful partnerships. It is a call to action for researchers, policymakers, farmers, and innovators to work together in building a connected ecosystem that serves all stakeholders fairly and sustainably.”

As Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector embarks on this transformative journey, the power of ethical research, collaboration, and innovation is expected to propel the nation towards a brighter, more sustainable future.

“May the conversations we begin today inspire lasting change and elevate the role of ethical research in shaping Zimbabwe’s agricultural destiny,” Dr Masuka said.

