Euro 2024: who could England play next and when? Possible opponents for last-16
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions delivered a marginally better performance after last week’s dire 1-1 draw with Denmark that followed a shaky opening 1-0 win over Serbia.
England had already been guaranteed a place in the last 16 following Spain’s 1-0 win over Albania on Monday night. Their attention now turns to the knockout phase — where they have landed in the opposite half of the draw to heavyweights such as Germany, France, Spain and Portugal in one huge positive.
So who could England play next and how can you watch all the action?
England midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring the only goal in the Three Lions’ 1-0 win over Serbia on June 16
Who could England play in the Euro 2024 last 16?
The full last-16 schedule won’t be determined until all the group-stage matches finish tonight.
The first knockout game will be between Switzerland and Italy at 5pm on Saturday, June 29 in Berlin.
As England won Group C, they will now play one of the best third-placed teams from Group D or Group E at 5pm on Sunday, June 30.
England are probably most likely to play Netherlands in the last-16 in Gelsenkirchen, with Ronald Koeman’s side having lost 3-2 to Austria — who finished top ahead of France — in their Group D finale on Tuesday.
With just two more games to play in Group F, England know if Turkey avoid defeat to Czech Republic and Portugal avoid defeat to Georgia, they will meet the Dutch. That is also the outcome if Turkey lose by three or more goals, coupled with Georgia failing to win.
If Georgia win and Turkey avoid defeat then England draw the Group E third-placed team, Slovakia. The same is true if the Czechs win by only one or two goals and Georgia fail to win, as well as if both Georgia and the Czechs win.
If England had finished second in Group C, they would have faced Germany in Dortmund at 8pm on Saturday, June 29. Instead that task now falls to Denmark.
If England had finished third, they would have played either the winner of Group F, Portugal, in Frankfurt at 8pm on Monday, July 1 or the Group E winners, Romania, at 5pm in Munich on Tuesday, July 2.
Should England survive the knockouts, they would reach the quarter-finals starting on Friday, July 5. That will be against the winner of Italy’s game against Switzerland.
Denmark’s Joakim Maehle (5) trips England’s Jarrod Bowen (20) during the two countries’ Euro 2024 Group C match in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, June 20
Where to watch England play in the Euro 2024 last 16
The BBC and ITV are broadcasting all the Euro 2024 matches live.
The BBC and ITV are sharing the 36 group games between them before the bulk of the knockout fixtures are allocated later.
However, we know England’s last-16 game on Sunday will be screened free-to-air on ITV, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm BST.
