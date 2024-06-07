18
3
5
43
10
32
49
23
24
30
25
8
31
1
38
14
40
29
34
2
4
37
46
44
11
16
48
22
9
39
15
33
26
13
35
20
Euro 2024: Every confirmed squad so far as England cut seven ahead of selection deadline

Euro 2024: Every confirmed squad so far as England cut seven ahead of selection deadline

2024-06-07Last Updated: 2024-06-07
343 Less than a minute


The nations must confirm their final 26-man squads before June 8


Source link

2024-06-07Last Updated: 2024-06-07
343 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

2024-02-26
World Test Championship final: India in trouble as late Ravindra Jadeja wicket cements Australia dominance

World Test Championship final: India in trouble as late Ravindra Jadeja wicket cements Australia dominance

2023-06-08
Tottenham XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

Tottenham XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

2023-11-10
Mary Earps named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023

Mary Earps named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023

2023-12-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo