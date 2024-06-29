Euro 2024: Last-16 fixtures, results, knockout schedule, group standings
The road to Berlin is now set as the last-16 stage got up and running at Euro 2024.
Hosts Germany finished top of Group A with Switzerland second after Niclas Fullkrug’s last-gasp equaliser in their last game. That secured the Swiss a last-16 clash against Italy, one they came through in impressive fashion to reach the quarter-finals. Germany followed them hours later by dispatching Denmark in the rain.
France shockingly failed to win Group D after being held to a dramatic draw by Poland, with Austria taking top spot instead following their stunning win over the Netherlands in Berlin.
England were already assured of a place in the last-16 when they sealed first place with a poor goalless draw with Slovenia, who joined Denmark in also making it through to the knockout stages. The third-placed league table fell in the Three Lions’ favour too, with Slovakia next up in the last-16.
A tense finish to Group E on Wednesday saw Ukraine sent home after a draw with Belgium, who face France up next. Portugal had already sealed top spot in Group F when losing to Georgia in their final game, sending the minnows through along with Turkey.
The 24-team tournament has now lost eight teams at the first hurdle. The top two of each group qualified automatically for the last-16 and the four top-ranked third-placed finishers have joined them in a pre-determined draw.
Euro 2024 standings, fixtures and results
3: England vs Slovakia: 5pm, ITV (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)
4: Spain vs Georgia: 8pm, ITV (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)
5: France vs Belgium: 5pm, ITV (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
6: Portugal vs Slovenia: 8pm, BBC (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
7: Romania vs Netherlands: 5pm, BBC (Allianz Arena, Munich)
8: Austria vs Turkey: 8pm, ITV (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)
1: Germany vs Spain or Georgia: 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
2: Portugal or Slovenia vs France or Belgium: 8pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)
3: England or Slovakia vs Switzerland: 5pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
4: Romania or Netherlands vs Austria or Turkey: 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
1: Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 2: 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
2: Winner quarter-final 3 vs Winner quarter-final 4: 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2: 8pm, BBC & ITV (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Germany
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
+6
|
7
|
2
|
Switzerland
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
+2
|
5
|
3
|
Hungary
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
-3
|
3
|
4
|
Scotland
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
-5
|
1
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Spain
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
+5
|
9
|
2
|
Italy
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
Croatia
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
-3
|
2
|
4
|
Albania
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
-2
|
1
Spain are reigning Nations League champions
Getty Images
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
England
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
+1
|
5
|
2
|
Denmark
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Slovenia
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
Serbia
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
2
Gareth Southgate has a hugely talented team at his disposal
AFP via Getty Images
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Austria
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
4
|
+2
|
6
|
2
|
France
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
+1
|
5
|
3
|
Netherlands
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
Poland
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
-3
|
1
Kylian Mbappe will be tasked with taking France all the way
AFP via Getty Images
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Romania
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
+1
|
4
|
2
|
Belgium
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
+1
|
4
|
3
|
Slovakia
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
Ukraine
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
-2
|
4
Belgium are out to bounce back from a poor World Cup
AFP via Getty Images
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Portugal
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
+2
|
6
|
2
|
Turkey
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
6
|
3
|
Georgia
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
Czech Republic
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
-2
|
1
Top four qualify for last-16. Teams level on points will be split via goal-difference, then goals scored and finally on a disciplinary tiebreaker.
|
Position
|
Team
|
Group
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
D
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
Georgia
|
F
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
Slovakia
|
E
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
Slovenia
|
C
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
Hungary
|
A
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
-3
|
3
|
6
|
Croatia
|
B
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
-3
|
2
Follow every match of Euro 2024 LIVE with Standard Sport!
