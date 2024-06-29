1
Euro 2024: Last-16 fixtures, results, knockout schedule, group standings

2024-06-29
The road to Berlin is now set as the last-16 stage got up and running at Euro 2024.

Hosts Germany finished top of Group A with Switzerland second after Niclas Fullkrug’s last-gasp equaliser in their last game. That secured the Swiss a last-16 clash against Italy, one they came through in impressive fashion to reach the quarter-finals. Germany followed them hours later by dispatching Denmark in the rain.

France shockingly failed to win Group D after being held to a dramatic draw by Poland, with Austria taking top spot instead following their stunning win over the Netherlands in Berlin.


