Man detained at Manchester airport after fan disorder

A 39-year-old man from Bolton has been detained at Manchester airport for fan disorder ahead of England’s Euro 2024 match against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

The man had returned to the UK from Germany on Monday when he was detained by officers under the Football Spectators Act 1989.

His passport has been kept by police and he will attend Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a Civil Football Banning Order Hearing.

Fighting broke out on Sunday in the streets around a steakhouse where Serbia fans had gathered ahead of England’s first game.

Gelsenkirchen police said at the time the unrest was due to an “altercation between English and Serbian fans” and that seven Serbian citizens were arrested.

Videos on social media showed fans clashing on a side street, with tables, chairs and bottles being thrown before riot police arrived on the scene.

Mick Johnson, head of the UK Football Policing Unit, said: “This action shows the breadth of the Euro 2024 football policing operation and demonstrates there are consequences for supporters who are intent on causing disorder.

“Any UK football supporter causing disorder in Germany which would be deemed an offence in this country could face police action upon their return.

“We are working with the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts and where appropriate, we will seek football banning orders to prevent perpetrators from attending future games both internationally and domestically.”

“German police will also take action against those who break the law and this can include heavy fines and custodial sentences.”

The United Kingdom Football Policing Unit previously said an investigation team would review footage of the incident and “if any UK nationals have been involved, football banning orders will be sought”.

Additional reporting by the Press Association