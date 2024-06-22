Euro 2024 tables: Full standings, schedule and results
Having hammered Scotland to open the tournament, the hosts beat Hungary on Wednesday to reach the next stage. Spain followed up a commanding win over Croatia with a similar display to down Italy.
A fascinating start to the Euros means it is all to play for. Germany were initially unfancied despite their home advantage, while defending champions Italy are not exactly on a great run of form since lifting the trophy at Wembley three years ago, having missed the World Cup once again.
France are expected to be a major force once more but now have an injury to Kylian Mbappe to contend with, while Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands can never be counted out at this level.
Of course, Gareth Southgate’s England are among the favourites having cruised through qualification and looked like serious contenders at the last three major tournaments. Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Co have a lot of improvements to make though as the Three Lions look to end their 58-year wait for silverware, having started with a nervy win over Serbia before a dreadful draw with Denmark.
A dark horse or two also tends to pop up at the Euros, with Turkey and Romania both making strong starts, but Croatia having mustered only one point from their opening two matches.
Once again, the 24-team tournament is split into six groups of four. The top two of each group qualify automatically for the last-16 and the four top-ranked third-placed finishers will join them.
The hosts are unfancied to win their own Euros
Getty Images
Euro 2024 standings, fixtures and results
Switzerland vs Germany: BBC, 8pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
Scotland vs Hungary: BBC, 8pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Germany
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
+6
|
6
|
2
|
Switzerland
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
Scotland
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
-4
|
1
|
4
|
Hungary
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
-4
|
0
Albania vs Spain: BBC, 8pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
Croatia vs Italy: BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Spain
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
Italy
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
Albania
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
-1
|
1
|
4
|
Croatia
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
-3
|
1
Spain are reigning Nations League champions
Getty Images
England vs Slovenia: ITV, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)
Denmark vs Serbia: ITV, 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
England
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
Denmark
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
Slovenia
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
Serbia
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
1
Gareth Southgate has a hugely talented team at his disposal
AFP via Getty Images
Netherlands vs Austria: BBC, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
France vs Poland: BBC, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
France
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
Austria
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
Poland
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
-3
|
0
Kylian Mbappe will be tasked with taking France all the way
AFP via Getty Images
Slovakia vs Romania: BBC, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
Ukraine vs Belgium: BBC, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Romania
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
+1
|
3
|
2
|
Belgium
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
+1
|
3
|
3
|
Slovakia
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
Ukraine
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
-2
|
3
Belgium are out to bounce back from a poor World Cup
AFP via Getty Images
Georgia vs Portugal: ITV, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)
Czech Republic vs Turkey: ITV, 8pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)
|
Position
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Portugal
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
Turkey
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
-1
|
3
|
3
|
Czech Republic
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
-1
|
1
|
4
|
Georgia
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
-2
|
1
Top four qualify for last-16. Teams level on points will be split via goal-difference, then goals scored and finally on a disciplinary tiebreaker.
|
Position
|
Team
|
Group
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
Austria
|
D
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Belgium
|
E
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
Slovenia
|
C
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
Albania
|
B
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
-1
|
1
|
5
|
Czech Republic
|
F
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
-1
|
1
|
6
|
Scotland
|
A
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
-4
|
1
1: Group A runner-up vs Group B runner-up: 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
2: Group A winner vs Group C runner-up: 8pm, (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
3: Group C winner vs Group D/E/F third-place: 5pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)
4: Group B winner vs Group A/D/E/F third-place: 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)
5: Group D runner-up vs Group E runner-up: 5pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
6: Group F winner vs Group A/B/C third-place: 8pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
7: Group E winner vs Group A/B/C/D third-place: 5pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
8: Group D winner vs Group F runner-up: 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)
1: Winner match 2 vs Winner match 4: 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)
2: Winner match 6 vs Winner match 5: 8pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)
3: Winner match 3 vs Winner match 1: 5pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)
4: Winner match 7 vs Winner match 8: 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
1: Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 2: 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)
2: Winner quarter-final 3 vs Winner quarter-final 4: 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2: BBC & ITV, 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)
Follow every match of Euro 2024 LIVE with Standard Sport!
Source link