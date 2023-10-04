Euro 2028: UK and Ireland to host after Turkey withdraw bid

T he United Kingdom and Ireland are set to win the race to host Euro 2028 after Turkey pulled out of the bidding process.

UEFA have officially confirmed that the UK and Ireland are now unopposed with their bid to host the tournament in five years’ time.

Turkey have pulled out to concentrate on a joint bid to host Euro 2032 with Italy.

A formal decision on the award of both tournaments will take place on October 10 at Nyon.

The UK and Ireland have prioritised Euro 2028 after ending plans to bid for the 2030 World Cup. There is more competition for the FIFA tournament, with Morocco jointly bidding alongside Spain and Portugal.

The details of the UK and Ireland bid were released in April, revealing 10 stadiums hosting matches at the proposed tournament.

London’s Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have been picked ahead of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge or West Ham’s London Stadium for games in the capital.

Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Liverpool’s Anfield have also missed out, with Man City’s Etihad Stadium and Everton’s future ground at Bramley-Moore Dock preferred.

Hosts normally gain automatic qualification to European Championships but with the home nations and Ireland involved, they are likely to be asked to play qualifying matches.

Two spots may be kept free for any nations who fail to qualify via the normal qualification route.

