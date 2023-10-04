13
Euro 2028: UK and Ireland to host after Turkey withdraw bid

T

he United Kingdom and Ireland are set to win the race to host Euro 2028 after Turkey pulled out of the bidding process.

UEFA have officially confirmed that the UK and Ireland are now unopposed with their bid to host the tournament in five years’ time.


