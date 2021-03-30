EuroBanx 2 – Full Carp Fishing Movie





This is a standalone version of EuroBanx 2 (as seen on the 2016 Nash DVD). Alan Blair and Oli Davies set of on another road trip around Europe, this time better prepared and with a huge list of epic carp fishing destinations. Enjoy!

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnashtackle

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialNashTackle

Check out our Website: http://nashtackle.co.uk

Hot news on our Twitter: https://twitter.com/NashTackleUK