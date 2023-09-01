10
Europa League draw LIVE! West Ham, Liverpool and Brighton learn group stage opponents

The group stage draws for both the Europa League and Conference League take place this afternoon, with West Ham, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa all in the mix. The Hammers won the Conference League last season, and their prize was qualification for the second-tier competition. They join Liverpool and Rangers in Pot 1.

Brighton’s remarkable sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season has rewarded them with that first ever European group stage draw. They find themselves in Pot 3. After the four British teams learn their fate, it will be the Conference League’s chance, with Villa back in Europe after a 12-year absence. It has been even longer since they made it this far.


