Europa League draw LIVE! West Ham, Liverpool and Brighton learn group stage opponents

The group stage draws for both the Europa League and Conference League take place this afternoon, with West Ham, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa all in the mix. The Hammers won the Conference League last season, and their prize was qualification for the second-tier competition. They join Liverpool and Rangers in Pot 1.
Brighton’s remarkable sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season has rewarded them with that first ever European group stage draw. They find themselves in Pot 3. After the four British teams learn their fate, it will be the Conference League’s chance, with Villa back in Europe after a 12-year absence. It has been even longer since they made it this far.
The action gets under way in Monaco from 12pm UK time, with the Conference League draw following an hour later. Follow both draws LIVE below with our dedicated match blog. Stick with us for all the build-up, action and reaction.
Live updates
When will the Europa League group stage matches be played?
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14
Europa League pots in full
Pot 1: West Ham, Liverpool, Roma, Ajax, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Rangers
Pot 2: Sporting CP, Slavia Prague, Rennes, Olympiacos, Real Betis, LASK, Marseille, Qarabag
Pot 3: Molde, Brighton, Sheriff Tiraspol, Union SG, Freiburg, Sparta Prague, Maccabi Haifa, Sturm Graz
Pot 4: Toulouse, AEK Athens, Hacken, TSC, Servette, Panathinaikos, Rakow Czestochowa, Aris Limassol
How can I watch the Europa League group stage draw?
TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 12pm BST just ahead of the draw.
Live stream: TNT Sport subscribers can watch the draw live via the app or website, while the draw will also be broadcast for free via Uefa’s YouTube and social media channels.
A change of venue in 2023
You might well think we’re off to Nyon and UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland for today’s draw – and you’d be wrong!
After three years away, the ceremony will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.
Nyon is football heritage, surely.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of both the Europa League and Conference League draws.
First up is the Europa draw, which includes West Ham, Liverpool and Brighton.
The action in Monaco gets under way at 12pm UK time. Stick with us.
