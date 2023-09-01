7
23
15
22
1
32
47
35
46
10
3
29
45
8
34
50
2
25
9
18
11
4
33
37
38
5
30
39
13
16
21
20
14
26
31
48
49
40
44
24
43

Europa League draw: West Ham, Liverpool and Brighton learn group stage opponents

143 1 minute read


W

est Ham will face Olympiacos, Freiburg and FK TSC in this season’s Europa League group stage as David Moyes’s side target more European glory.

The Conference League champions from last season appear to have benefited from a relatively kind draw, but Brighton’s first foray into Europe has seen them handed a tough group alongside Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens.


Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Luton skipper taking plenty of positives from Town's efforts during Seagulls loss

Luton skipper taking plenty of positives from Town's efforts during Seagulls loss

Mikel Arteta confirms double injury blow in Arsenal draw at Nurnberg

Mikel Arteta confirms double injury blow in Arsenal draw at Nurnberg

Australia vs Republic of Ireland

Australia vs Republic of Ireland

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo